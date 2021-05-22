newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Two Ohio House Republicans Join Democrats in Voting in Favor of Creating Commission to ‘Investigate’ Capitol Riots

By Zachery Schmidt
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Ohio Republican House of Representative members voted in favor of a bill Wednesday that creates a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riots. Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH-16) and David Joyce (R-OH-14) joined 33 other Republican House members in voting to create the commission. The bill passed 252 – 175.

tennesseestar.com
View All 34 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#House Democrats#House Republicans#The Senate#Republican House#Republican Politics#Creating Commission#House Of Representative#Capitol Riots#The National Commission#The Capitol Riot#The U S Capitol Complex#Country#American#The Ohio Gop#Cleveland Com#Star News Digital Media#Voting#Partisan Politics#Representative Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Reuters

Former Virginia Republican Senator John Warner dies at 94

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator John Warner of Virginia, a prominent voice on military policy who at times clashed with fellow Republicans during three decades in office, has died of heart failure. He was 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, with his wife and daughter at his side, his...
Congress & CourtsMyNorthwest.com

GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Biden ATF nominee Chipman faces Republican Senate scrutiny

President Joe Biden's pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday confronted head-on a social media disinformation campaign waged against him, telling a U.S. Senate committee he played no part in a deadly 1993 encounter between agents and cult members in Waco, Texas. David Chipman,...
Congress & CourtsOCRegister

House GOP leaders condemn Greene for mask-Holocaust comparisons

House Republican leaders have condemned incendiary remarks from GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene five days after she first publicly compared Capitol Hill mask rules to the Holocaust, amid a wave of criticism from Republican and conservative critics as well as Jewish groups aimed at the Georgia congresswoman and the party leaders’ silence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – two crucial swing votes in an evenly divided Senate – have urged Republican lawmakers to support a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, as GOP leadership resists a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the riot.Neither senator supports significant filibuster reforms, even if it means losing critical measures on the Democratic agenda, including voting rights protections, investments to infrastructure and social safety nets, and a commission to investigate the attack on Congress on 6 January.Asked on Tuesday whether he would support revising filibuster rules as Republicans prepare...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Gosar is the Republican that Democrats want to avoid

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is finding that Democrats who once worked with him on bipartisan bills no longer want to touch them with a 10-foot pole if he’s involved. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) last week removed himself as a co-sponsor from a bill authored by Gosar that would crack down on illegal foreign donations to political campaigns.
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Manchin, Sinema urge Senate Republicans to support Jan. 6 commission

Two of the Senate’s leading moderate Democrats — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — issued a rare joint statement urging their Republican colleagues to come together and negotiate on a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The events of January...
Congress & Courtscoloradopols.com

Republican State Rep. Threatens to Kill Caucus Leader

It is not specifically against House rules to threaten to kill a fellow lawmaker. This is one of the takeaways from an incredible story via Marianne Goodland of the publication formerly known as the Colorado Statesman. The bigger point: House Minority Leader Hugh McKean might be the most impotent legislative “leader” we’ve seen in decades in Colorado.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Senate Democrats introduce legislation to ban political committees from using prechecked donation boxes

A group of Senate Democrats, led by Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, introduced legislation Monday that would ban political committees from automatically renewing campaign contributions without a donor’s explicit consent. The online fundraising tactic, which was embraced by former president Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign,...
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.