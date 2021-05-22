Local Record

Although this name has been spelled (in America) several ways, mainly it began as Conyn then to Carnine and in our area, Canine, and there were many Canines here. The father, Peter, was a Revolutionary Soldier (born November 16th, 1752 in Somerset County, New Jersey and died in Shelby County, Kentucky at the ripe old age of 88 (Feb 2, 1841). He served as an orderly and quartermaster sergeant. Germantown is one of the battles and perhaps only one he fought in but was with Washington’s soldiers in the retreat at Brunswick, PA. He was here in Montgomery County several times visiting a large chunk of his children and grandchildren in the 1830s. Married to three Sebring sisters, his second wife, Christina” was the mother of the majority of his eight children. Two of their children I couldn’t find, but one went to Marion County, Indiana, one stayed in Kentucky and the others right here among us. Buried in Shelby County, he was the son of Dutch parents, Dirck and Catalyna (Lafevre). At least for a few years before his passing, he was obtaining a pension to top off the 1,000 acres he received for serving in the Revolution. His daughter, Letitia (married John Vannice), son Ralph had quite a large family and Richard were all in Montgomery County. See Cornelius below!