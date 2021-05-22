newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawfordsville, IN

Local Record

Journal Review
 5 days ago

• Property damage in the 700 block of South Green Street — 11:28 a.m. • Lindsay Nichole Wethington, 32, was arrested on a charge of probation violation — 11:50 a.m. • Child molestation on High Street — 1 p.m. • Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 1:59...

www.journalreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
City
Covington, IN
City
Linden, IN
City
Washington, IN
Crawfordsville, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Crawfordsville, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saul David#Ambulance Service#High Street#Domestic Battery#County Police#County Court#State Police#State Street#Asi#Hollybush Court#E State St#Knoll Circle#South Green Street#Liberty Street#Russell Avenue#Probation Violation#Main Street#Holman Street#Marijuana#Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

City signs agreement for stimulus advice

The City of Crawfordsville has signed a formal agreement with an Indianapolis-based law firm for advice on how to spend the latest round of federal stimulus money. The city is asking lawyers from business law firm Barnes & Thornburg to help decipher the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March. The Board of Public Works and Safety approved the agreement Wednesday for a flat fee of $2,500.
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

Story of Canine family goes back to Revolutionary days

Although this name has been spelled (in America) several ways, mainly it began as Conyn then to Carnine and in our area, Canine, and there were many Canines here. The father, Peter, was a Revolutionary Soldier (born November 16th, 1752 in Somerset County, New Jersey and died in Shelby County, Kentucky at the ripe old age of 88 (Feb 2, 1841). He served as an orderly and quartermaster sergeant. Germantown is one of the battles and perhaps only one he fought in but was with Washington’s soldiers in the retreat at Brunswick, PA. He was here in Montgomery County several times visiting a large chunk of his children and grandchildren in the 1830s. Married to three Sebring sisters, his second wife, Christina” was the mother of the majority of his eight children. Two of their children I couldn’t find, but one went to Marion County, Indiana, one stayed in Kentucky and the others right here among us. Buried in Shelby County, he was the son of Dutch parents, Dirck and Catalyna (Lafevre). At least for a few years before his passing, he was obtaining a pension to top off the 1,000 acres he received for serving in the Revolution. His daughter, Letitia (married John Vannice), son Ralph had quite a large family and Richard were all in Montgomery County. See Cornelius below!
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

CPD officers receiving new body-worn cameras

The Crawfordsville Police Department is equipping officers with new body-worn cameras designed to be automatically activated. The department received approval Wednesday from the Board of Public Works and Safety to purchase the cameras in a six-year agreement with manufacturer BodyWorn. The cameras replace the current devices manufactured by Digital Ally.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

County addressing malfunctioned tornado sirens

Two Montgomery County tornado sirens have malfunctioned, said emergency management director Shari Harrington. The sirens are at C.R. 50S and 200W and in Lake Holiday, where there is only one siren for the county’s second-largest community. Crews are working to get the parts to fix the siren near the Big...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Atley Marie Record

Atley Marie Record, a daughter, born at 11:06 p.m. April 21 at Franciscan Health Lafayette, to Dana Sanders and Colin Record, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 3/4 inches.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

AWL to host spay, neuter clinic

Animal Welfare of Montgomery County is hosting an upcoming spay and neuter clinic for cats. The clinic will be held May 28 in Crawfordsville. Sign up is available at https://bit.ly/3h6EXep. The clinic site and time are sent to the owner after signing up. Cost is $80 per cat and covers...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Parker Joseph Schroll

Parker Joseph Schroll of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, as a result of an auto accident on April 6. He was 19. Parker was a hard worker, tenacious, creative, witty, thoughtful and loving. He was extremely loyal to those he loved and respected. He was very charismatic, which drew many people to him. Little children and babies were drawn to his spirit and Parker loved to take the time to spend with them. It has been amazing to discover the large number of lives he has impacted as a 19-year-old who lived life to the fullest. Parker was truly one of God’s bright lights in this world.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Hedrick receives probation for stealing from Chamber

A former Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce employee was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation Monday after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization. Abigail J. Hedrick, 26, Waynetown, pleaded guilty in Montgomery Superior Court I to two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft...
Montgomery County, INwslmradio.com

Two seriously injured in ORV accident in Montgomery County

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Montgomery County. At approximately 5:16 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 234 and County Road 925 East near Ladoga. Preliminary investigation revealed that Zachary Bauman, 35, of Ladoga, was operating...
Montgomery County, INthepaper24-7.com

Week in Review

May is here and April showers have certainly brought us some beautiful May flowers for this spring already. Here’s a recap of some of the most memorable stories of the last week here in our beautiful Montgomery County!. ***. TWELVE MONTGOMERY County Master Gardeners met April 12 to finalize plans...
Montgomery County, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Two seriously injured in ORV accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Montgomery County. Shortly after 5 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 234 and Montgomery County Road 925 East, near Ladoga. Police say Zachary Bauman, 35, of Ladoga, was operating a...
Montgomery County, INWISH-TV

2 seriously injured in Montogomery County four-wheeler crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening four-wheeler crash in Montgomery County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the area of State Road 234 and County Road 925, near Ladoga, for a crash.