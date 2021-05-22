Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act: Attorney Jim Roberts Continues to Win the Fight Against Metro Legal and Faux Citizen Action Groups

Attorney Lauren Jacques is the new managing partner of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office. She succeeds Lela Hollabaugh, who oversaw the Nashville office since 2015 and is staying on as a litigation partner. Jacques first joined Bradley in 2011, after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School, and was named a partner in 2019. Her practice is focused on health care transactions and health care regulatory matters. She has served on the planning committee for the Nashville Council of Health Care Attorneys and the board of local nonprofit The New Beginnings Center.