It may be hard to believe today, but women weren't even allowed to compete in the Olympic Games until 1900, four years after the first events took place. And even then only 22 out of 997 competitors were women. Flash forward to 2021 and this summer, for the first time ever, half of the postponed Tokyo 2020 athletes will be women and each of the 206 participating nations is expected to have at least one woman and one man representing their Olympic teams.