2ndvote.Com: Director Amy Wilhite Talks About Their Platforms New 2nd Vote Advisors and Recent Blog News

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the executive director of 2nd Vote, Amy Wilhite to the newsmakers line to talk about 2nd Vote’s growth and their new affiliate 2nd Vote Advisors citing some news on their site as woke corporations step back.

