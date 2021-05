FootballLONGVIEW: Camp for grades 1-9 is from 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28. Registration for the free camp is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 26 at the Longview High School Turf Room. The Lobos summer strength and conditioning program for LISD students in grades 7-12 runs from July 7-29 with workout days being Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Male athletes will work at 8 a.m. and female athletes at 10 a.m.. Meals will be provided, and there is no cost for the program.