Commentary: A Critical Tool for Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom

Thanks in large part to the Supreme Court, 2020 was a good year for American religious liberty. By the time our Constitution was ratified Americans had reached general agreement that the country would have religious freedom and it was obvious that the Constitution would have to guarantee it to be ratified. Therefore, the first amendment to it, adopted in 1791, stated “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The language was chosen in order to guarantee that (1) there would be no national Church of the United States, (2) the federal government would not interfere with the existing New England town churches, and (3) the federal government would not interfere with individual religious liberty. Later the Fourteenth Amendment would extend the same protection to protect the people against interference with religious liberty by the individual states.