As Restaurant Capacity Restrictions Lift, D.C. Clarifies Guidance on Masks
Today is the day that D.C. restaurants will be able to return to full capacity, per D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s announcement earlier in the month that restaurant operations will be allowed return to pre-pandemic norms on Friday, May 21. The abrupt change surprised many D.C. restaurant owners, and today, the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration hosted a reopening webinar to address concerns and questions.www.msn.com