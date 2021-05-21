As Restaurant Capacity Restrictions Lift, D.C. Clarifies Guidance on Masks

As COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise, cities across the country have been lifting restrictions. Now, Washington D.C. has joined the ranks of those who have begun opening back up, and has announced plans to lift all capacity restrictions for bars and nightclubs on June 11. Ahead of that, indoor capacity for bars and nightclubs will be increased from 25 to 50% starting on May 21. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference,