newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

As Restaurant Capacity Restrictions Lift, D.C. Clarifies Guidance on Masks

By Adele Chapin
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the day that D.C. restaurants will be able to return to full capacity, per D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s announcement earlier in the month that restaurant operations will be allowed return to pre-pandemic norms on Friday, May 21. The abrupt change surprised many D.C. restaurant owners, and today, the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration hosted a reopening webinar to address concerns and questions.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclubs#D C#Food Drink#Health Policy#Health Food#The Mask#Q A#Abra Community Resource#D C Restaurants#Establishments#Restaurant Operations#Masks#Medical Exceptions#Patrons#Face Coverings#Street Eateries#Bar Seats#Staff Members#Customers#Tables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public Healthweku.org

Mask Mandate And Capacity Limits To Be Lifted June 11

Four weeks from now, Kentuckians are expected to experience a new day as it relates to coronavirus. Governor Beshear said starting June 11 the mask mandate and all capacity limitations will be lifted. Beshear’s announcement comes following word from the CDC that vaccinated citizens no longer need to wear masks...
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Remaining restrictions on venues, restaurants to be lifted in Md. this weekend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan made several announcements during a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 in the state. Effective Saturday, May 15th, all indoor and outdoor venues statewide will be allowed to resume normal operations. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on indoor and outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues.
Restaurantscanbyfirst.com

As Restrictions Lift, Restaurants Grapple with Labor Shortage

In more than 25 years in the Oregon restaurant industry, Claude DaCorsi has never seen anything like it. Coronavirus restrictions are (slowly) lifting in Clackamas County and across the state, and hungry diners — eager for a return to some semblance of normalcy after the 14-month pandemic — are swarming their favorite restaurants and watering holes.
Small Businessgeorgetowner.com

D.C. Mayor to Lift Nearly All COVID Restrictions on May 21

At an 11 a.m. press conference today, May 10, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that by Friday, May 21, she will order the lifting of nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on public and commercial activities in the District. The loosening does not include bars, nightclubs or large entertainment and sports venues, however, which will be allowed to operate only at 50-percent capacity.
Public Healthkasu.org

CDC Defends Lifting Most Mask Restrictions

Epidemiologist Dr. Emily Landon joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the confusion surrounding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision last week to lift most mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people and the concerns about breakthrough coronavirus infections. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

D.C.-Area Leaders Cautious of CDC Mask Guidance, Stress Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have eased its guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing, but leaders in the D.C. region are hesitant to move too quickly and emphasized the need for more vaccinations. People nationwide rejoiced Thursday when the CDC abruptly lifted its recommendations on mask-wearing and...
Healthdancingastronaut.com

Washington, D.C. to lift nightlife capacity restrictions this summer

As COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise, cities across the country have been lifting restrictions. Now, Washington D.C. has joined the ranks of those who have begun opening back up, and has announced plans to lift all capacity restrictions for bars and nightclubs on June 11. Ahead of that, indoor capacity for bars and nightclubs will be increased from 25 to 50% starting on May 21. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press conference,
PoliticsPosted by
DCist

D.C. Entertainment Venues Request Bowser Lift Capacity Limits On July 1

The Anthem is among the venues urging Mayor Muriel Bowser to lift venue capacity restrictions on July 1. A slew of concert halls and entertainment businesses wrote a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, requesting that she follow suit with other cities and states, and allow venues to reopen at full capacity on July 1.
Coffee County, TNTullahoma News

Unmasked: CDC lifts mask restriction for vaccinated people

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or stay six feet away from people, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the biggest step toward normalcy since restrictions began here in March 2020. The announcement came Thursday from CDC Director Dr....
Public Healththerecorderonline.com

Governor lifts mask mandate to align with CDC Guidance

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam today lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Northam also announced that Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday, May 28 — two weeks earlier than planned. The updates to...
Independence, MOPosted by
Independence, Missouri

City of Independence announces lifting of mask mandate, social distancing capacity restrictions

City of Independence announces lifting of mask mandate, social distancing capacity restrictions. City of Independence Mayor Eileen Weir, in consultation with Acting Health Director Christina Heinen, today announced that effective immediately masks are not required indoors or outdoors and all social distancing capacity restrictions have been lifted. However, those who have not been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public settings.