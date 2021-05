Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the lifting of the mask requirement for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor’s office has released the following:. Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating the Gatherings and Mask Order to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on face coverings. The new order will effect on Saturday, May 15 at 9AM.