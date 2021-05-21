newsbreak-logo
'I kept shouting for help' | Uber driver remains fearful months after carjacking in Capitol Hill

By Matthew Torres
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been more than four months since he was carjacked by a group of teenagers, but an Alexandria man is still crippled with fear and paranoia. The victim, an Uber driver who wanted to remain unidentified, is sharing his story after he said the case for one of the suspects is closed.

