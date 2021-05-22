newsbreak-logo
Group Forms to Oppose Buckhead’s Proposed Secession from Atlanta

By Chris Butler
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckhead residents organized earlier this year and announced they wish to secede from Atlanta, but members of a new group formed within the district this week and they say seceding is dangerous. This, according to a press release that members of the group A Committee for a United Atlanta emailed...

tennesseestar.com
