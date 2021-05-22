newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Renacci Blasts DeWine’s Ohio Vaccine Lottery

By Cooper Moran
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Representative Jim Renacci blasted Governor Mike DeWine’s vaccine initiative to giveaway $1 million to 5 random, vaccinated Ohioans. Renacci’s criticism was fueled by the announcement that New York’s controversial Governor Andrew Cuomo will be following DeWine’s trend. In New York, people who receive a dose of one of the available coronavirus vaccines will be given a free, scratch off lottery ticket. Individuals can win money ranging from $20 to $5 million.

tennesseestar.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Brad Parscale
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Lottery Ticket#Blasts#Ohio Vaccine Lottery#Ohioans#Covid#Jimrenacci#The Star News Network#Governor Mike Dewine#Taxpayer Funded Vaccine#Federal Funds#Email Tips#President Donald Trump#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Vice

Republicans Want to Cancel Ohio’s Massively Successful Vaccine Lottery

Want the best of VICE News straight to inbox? Sign up here. Republicans in the Ohio state Legislature have taken a good long look at the devastation of the global pandemic we’ve lived through for more than a year and come to the conclusion that vaccines aren’t all that important, and that encouraging people to get them is actually a bad thing.
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia State Senator Miller Launches Campaign for Lieutenant Governor

One of the highest ranking Republicans in the state legislature, State Senator Butch Miller (R-Gainesville), is running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miller said his campaign will focus on conservative principles and policies that have been championed in the state. “Georgia has had...
Ohio StateWTOL-TV

Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise in state's first week of Vax-a-Million lotto, DeWine says in update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccinations are on the rise in Ohio in the state's first week of the Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery incentive, DeWine said Monday. The state will learn the name of the first of five winners Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. At that same time, the state will draw the first winner of its youth vaccine incentive - a full, four-year scholarship to any state university in Ohio.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Former Congressman Jim Renacci Announces Plan to ‘Put Ohio First’

Businessman Jim Renacci is calling for a change in Ohio policies that are currently in place, which he argues are leading the state in the wrong direction. The former Congressman released his own detailed plan to “put Ohio first” and reverse the current policies trends overtaking the state. “I’ve been...
Presidential Electiontheohiostar.com

Parscale: Ohio Poll Shows Renacci Pummeling DeWine

According to Brad Parscale, the ex-campaign manager to former President Donald J. Trump, at least one poll has Republican and Trump loyalist, former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH-16), significantly ahead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R). Renacci has not officially declared a run for Governor, but Parscale is reported to be...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visiting Cincinnati vaccination clinic Friday

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cincinnati African American Chamber of Commerce and hold a media availability this afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is in Cincinnati Friday afternoon, visiting the city’s African American Chamber of Commerce. The governor is slated to hold a media...
Ohio Statewosu.org

Can Ohio's $1 Million Vaccine Lottery Affect Human Behavior?

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is banking on the million-dollar lottery to ramp up the number of people who get vaccinated in Ohio. But will a lottery incentivize people who are on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine? Experts in the field of economics and psychology sound off on how lotteries impact social behavior.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Here’s where you still need to wear a mask in Ohio

OHIO — Cities and counties in Ohio are processing Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement that masks are no longer required, and some are announcing plans to end local mask ordinances. DeWine effectively lifted the mask mandate in Ohio on Monday following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention....
Ohio StateJournal-News

DeWine to give update on Ohio’s pandemic status

Gov. Mike DeWine will share the latest in Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference at 2 p.m. today. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join him for the presser. ExploreOhio ending $300 weekly unemployment bump. Last week, DeWine announced that Ohio will end the extra $300...