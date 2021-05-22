‘Lies of P – A Darkly Baroque’ Unveils Story Trailer

A new teaser trailer has arrived for the next Dark Pictures Anthology game, titled The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, with a gameplay reveal set for next week. Our first look at House of Ashes was from its teaser in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope credits, but this is our first proper look. It's a brief trailer, just under a minute and a half long, but more than enough to set up that creepy atmosphere. Over on the Bandai Namco site, we learn that it's set in Iraq in 2003. "In the shadow of the Zagros mountains a military unit comes under fire from Iraqi forces. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape, unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt."