‘Lies of P – A Darkly Baroque’ Unveils Story Trailer

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeowiz and Round8 Studio today announced Lies of P, a brand new Souls-like Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel from Carlo Collodi. Built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 4 for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series S/X systems, Lies of P tells the story of Pinocchio like you’ve never seen it before. As Pinocchio himself, you must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity is lost. The once beautiful city of Krat has become a living hell, and you must find the famed Mr. Geppetto to unravel the mystery of what happened to both yourself and the world around you.

gaminglyfe.com
