Chris Cuomo Faces Calls to Resign from CNN After Advising His Brother on Scandal Fallout

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing mounting calls to resign from his job at CNN, after recently admitting to directly advising his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), on how to deal with growing scandals in his administration, Fox News reports. Cuomo admitted on his Thursday night show that...

tennesseestar.com
CelebritiesWashington Post

With his star status secure at CNN, Chris Cuomo skirts controversy again

As they waited for the news to break last week, Chris Cuomo struck an uncharacteristically deferential tone with his boss. “I’ll do whatever you think I should do,” the combative CNN host told the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, just before the anticipated publication of a story that would expose him for having crossed one of journalism’s ethical lines. As The Washington Post reported Thursday, Cuomo participated in official strategy sessions with political advisers guiding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), on how to respond to sexual-harassment allegations.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama Bros trash CNN for giving Cuomo a pass on advising brother: 'They are about money and ratings and power'

Former staffers for former President Barack Obama criticized CNN this week for giving embattled anchor Chris Cuomo a pass for his latest scandal. During their Monday episode of Pod Save America, former Obama advisers Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor noted the lack of accountability Cuomo faced after it was revealed he participated in political strategy sessions with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.
Politicsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Andrew Cuomo Defends his Brother for Advisory Role

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo dealt with criticism for his unprofessionalism as he consulted his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on how to address the sexual harassment accusations. During a press conference with the media, the governor admitted that his brother provided advice regarding the allegations he’s facing. However,...
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker giving Chris Cuomo no punishment was a classic move: To capitalize on some behind-the-scenes drama by turning it into programming

Zucker's decision to have Cuomo apologize on-air for giving advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead of punishing him "tracked with CNN’s by now well-established policy of how to deal with the roiling, inherent conflict of the Cuomo brother dynamic — essentially by embracing it," explain The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr. Cuomo, as they point out, leads CNN's No. 1 show. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time attracted more viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic for the first three months of the year. Ellison and Barr report that Cuomo spent a day last week workshopping his apology, going through nearly 10 drafts before landing on a statement that cast himself as “family first, job second.” "The apology appeased some at CNN, who considered it heartfelt and unusual, given Cuomo’s typically aggressive style," report Ellison and Barr. "For others, 'it was a band-aid on a bullet hole,” as one on-air CNN personality called it.'" Meanwhile, during Tuesday's CNN town hall meeting, Zucker defended his decision not to suspend Cuomo. “I didn’t think taking him off the air for a week or two made any sense,” Zucker said. “It was more important to be honest and transparent. I’m not surprised Chris had conversations with his brother. Who wouldn’t? Where he screwed up was doing that in the presence of his brothers’ aides.” ALSO: The only reason Cuomo may be off the hook is because CNN is just as responsible for his infractions as he is.
TV & Videosnprillinois.org

Controversy Continues To Dog CNN's Chris Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo admitted to advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on public messaging regarding sexual harassment allegations. But CNN decided against disciplining their primetime star. Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the ongoing fallout with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. This article was originally published on...
Entertainmentmediaite.com

CNN Head Jeff Zucker Addresses Chris Cuomo’s ‘Unique’ Situation in Leaked Comments to Staffers: He is ‘Human’ and ‘Made A Mistake’

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to staffers concerned about revelations that host Chris Cuomo participated in strategy calls with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with aides to the governor, about how the governor should respond to the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Chris Cuomo...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Andrew Cuomo says he gets advice from journalists 'all the time'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo , is not the only journalist to offer him advice. The New York Post reported that during a news conference, the governor acknowledged that his brother had advised him on how to publicly address the sexual harassment accusations he faces, then added, “But I talk to journalists about situations all the time, and they tell me their thoughts and their advice.”
Celebritiesbarrettsportsmedia.com

No Discipline for CNN’s Cuomo over Private Advising of Brother

CNN has stated that they would not be disciplining their anchor, Chris Cuomo, for. consulting his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, regarding how to manage a. string of sexual misconduct allegations. Nonetheless, Cuomo faces backlash from the journalism community for his. unprofessionalism. Tom Jones of the Poynter Institute for...
EntertainmentPioneer Press

Boston Herald editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

CNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...