newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Man has wrong leg amputated in ‘disastrous’ human error, Austrian hospital says

By Nelson Oliveira
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly patient had the wrong leg amputated following a “tragic” human error this week, officials at an Austrian hospital said Thursday. The 82-year-old man, who suffers from multiple illnesses, was set to have surgery Tuesday to remove his left leg, according to the Freistadt Clinic. But doctors mistakenly amputated the patient’s right leg instead after a hospital worker marked the wrong foot with an arrow, Austrian news outlet Heute reported.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrian#Human Error#Medical Doctors#Family Doctors#The Freistadt Clinic#Cnn#Man#Surgery Tuesday#Multiple Illnesses#Medical Director#Circumstances#Psychological Support#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healththewestonforum.com

Confusion in Austria: Doctors amputated the leg of patients

Confusion in Austria: Doctors amputated the leg of patients. An 82-year-old patient in a clinic Austria The wrong leg was amputated. The Freistadt Clinic announced Thursday that it was already supposed to have removed the left leg of the leg. Shortly before the operation on Tuesday, the wrong party was...
Worldthecwtc.com

Horror as surgeons amputate the wrong leg

AUSTRIA (Zenger News) — Austrian hospital officials announced a “tragic mistake” after doctors amputated the wrong leg of an elderly man. Both legs of the 82-year-old man were affected by complications from illnesses he was suffering, but doctors at Freistadt Hospital thought amputating his left leg from mid-thigh was urgent.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Elderly Man Has Wrong Leg Amputated In 'Tragic Mistake'

An 82-year-old man from Austria had the wrong leg amputated in what the hospital called a "tragic mistake." The man suffered from "numerous medical conditions" and was scheduled to have his left leg removed on Tuesday (May 18). While the man was being prepared for surgery, a hospital worker put...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Coroner slams doctors over 'gross failure of care' of disabled woman, 21, who suffered malnutrition and died after going into hospital for routine eye operation

A coroner has today slammed doctors over the 'gross failure of care' of a disabled woman who suffered malnutrition and died in hospital after being admitted for a routine eye operation. An inquest heard Laura Booth was 'neglected' by doctors, who 'inadequately managed' the 21-year-old's nutritional needs while she was...
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Doctors Accidentally Amputate Wrong Leg Of 82-Year-Old Patient

The elderly patient was suffering from an illness that affected his legs. He got admitted after being informed his left leg required amputation. The mistake came into light two days after the surgery. A hospital in Austria issued a statement Thursday saying the doctors had amputated the wrong leg of...
Public HealthNaturalNews

One Indian hospital saw 100 patients die after taking the covid vaccine

(Natural News) As many as 100 patients reportedly died at Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital in India after taking their first or second dose of a “vaccine” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Just at this one hospital alone, these 100 patients suffered adverse events so serious that they passed not long after...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grandfather, 56, died of sepsis after a routine operation because doctors failed to give him any antibiotics for his infected wound until it was too late, inquest finds

The death of a man from sepsis following elective surgery at a hospital in Tasmania was entirely avoidable and due to poor medical treatment, a coroner has ruled. Grandfather Graeme Charles Davis, who had undergone a procedure to remove his bladder, wasn't given antibiotics to treat the infection until it was 'too late'.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

A father of five has died from Covid-19 after deciding against getting the vaccine.Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, took the pandemic seriously and were careful to abide by all Covid-19 precautions and guidance, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.But both of them hesitated when it came to getting the vaccine, a decision Mrs Rivers has now said she regrets.“It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Mrs Rivers...
Health ServicesEurekAlert

A community health worker intervention reduces hospital readmissions

BOSTON - The Community CAre Transitions (C-CAT) clinical trial, which paired community health workers (CHWs) with patients admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), has found that fewer intervention group participants were readmitted within 30 days than control group participants. The effect was significant for those discharged to short-term rehabilitation but not for those discharged home. The study has been published in JAMA Network Open.
Sciencehcplive.com

Sucrase Isomaltese Deficiency Prevalent in Patients with IBS-D

Data show nearly 1 in 10 patients with IBS-D in study were identified with SID. A new study aimed to determine the prevalence of sucrase isomaltase deficiency in adults with Diarrhea-Predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS-D) or function diarrhea, as there is limited data on SID in symptomatic adults. Investigators, led...
Public Healthsmallcapnews.co.uk

A person infected with Manaus or UK strains can infect 10 others

Dr. Alberto Querida is a medical therapist and works in both Chacabuco and Junín. And he explained what the situation the Covid pandemic is going through and the increase in cases. “It is a very difficult moment from several points of view. In principle, from the number of beds required...
Health Serviceshospitalitynet.org

Hospitality In Healthcare: Human Touch And Other Industry Parallels

Global healthcare has evolved immensely over the last centuries, through the vast advancements of technology and groundbreaking pharmaceutical discoveries. With COVID-19 concerns still rife, the spotlight has shone on the global healthcare sector – yet counterintuitively, the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) expects a 1.1% decline in healthcare spending across the world’s 60 largest economies, due to a sharp fall in non-urgent care spending.