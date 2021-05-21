Man has wrong leg amputated in ‘disastrous’ human error, Austrian hospital says
An elderly patient had the wrong leg amputated following a “tragic” human error this week, officials at an Austrian hospital said Thursday. The 82-year-old man, who suffers from multiple illnesses, was set to have surgery Tuesday to remove his left leg, according to the Freistadt Clinic. But doctors mistakenly amputated the patient’s right leg instead after a hospital worker marked the wrong foot with an arrow, Austrian news outlet Heute reported.www.msn.com