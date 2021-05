Join today’s (May 10) national HoUSed campaign call from 2:30-4 pm ET. Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator and senior advisor to President Biden, will join to discuss Treasury’s new guidance on delivering emergency rental assistance resources from the American Rescue Plan Act. We will also discuss the latest ruling on the national eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); provide updates on the rollout of emergency rental assistance programs across the country; hear the latest from Capitol Hill and the field; and more.