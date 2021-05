MURRAY — A court case involving the death of a Murray man in November 2019 saw its final chapter written Thursday as a defendant in the case was sentenced. Charles Harding, 53, of Murray, received a five-year prison term on a single charge of assault in the second degree under extreme emotional disturbance for his alleged role in the Nov. 24, 2019 death of Rickie Puckett, 66, of Murray. He died after being attacked at an apartment on South Fifth Street.