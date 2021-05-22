David McPherson
David McPherson, 69, of Guy, Arkansas received his heavenly wings on May 17, 2021. He was born April 23, 1952, in Conway, Arkansas. He was the first employee of Steele Plastics Inc. in Conway, where he worked until retirement. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherry McPherson of Guy; his children, Laurie West of Guy, Amie Ealy (Billy) of Twin Groves and David Mason McPherson (Sue) of Skokie, Illinois; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Gilbreath and Julia Burgess (Robert); brother, Randall McPherson (Patricia); stepsisters, Evelyn Carmack (Andy), Elizabeth Edwards (Bobby), Patricia Swindle, Barbara Show, Beverly Edwards, Linda Jenkins (Ricky); stepbrother, Wayne McPherson (Mary Nell); two aunts, Elizabeth Reeves and Sue McPherson; one uncle, Charles McPherson; and a host of loving family.