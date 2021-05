Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt announced Tuesday night that the city’s coffers took a $250,000 hit due to years of backlogged payments, late fees and fines. Hunt said he and new Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby went through the city books discovering numerous bills and taxes that had not been paid, including $71,760.22 for federal tax deposits not filed or paid beginning in the first quarter of 2019 and stretching through the first quarter of this year.