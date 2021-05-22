newsbreak-logo
Conway, AR

Frances Carol Mahurin

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances Carol Mahurin, 82, of Conway went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2021. She was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Coolidge, Arizona, to the late Paul and Ola Abbott. Carol retired as a CNA after 18 years in the Conway area. She was a member of Church on the Hill in Conway, Arkansas. Carols faith in the Lord carried her through all her life. She loved more than anything spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her church family. Carol especially enjoyed her special companion, Baby, her dog. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, Robert G. Brown and Jerry D. Mahurin.

