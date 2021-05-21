newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Gorden Atkins

Baker City Herald
 3 days ago

Gorden Lee Atkins, 74, of Unity, died May 15, 2021, with his family by his side. His memorial service took place Saturday, May 22 at the Unity Community Hall. Gorden was born on Oct. 22, 1946, at The Dalles to Sherman and Ora Atkins. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1964. He married Elizabeth Atkins on March 25, 1977, at Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Canby.

EducationNews Channel Nebraska

Beverly Ann Atkins

Beverly Ann Atkins passed away on May 14, 2021 at Kimball Health Services after a protracted bout with multiple myeloma cancer. A graveside service for family and church memberswill be held at Kimball Cemetery on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Alan Foutz officiating. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Beverly’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Cantrell Funeral Home. Memorials may made to the Kimball Presbyterian Church, Festival of Hope (http://www.festivalofhope.net/), Kimball Hospital Foundation Building Fund, or donor’s choice. The services for Beverly have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

DECORATING VETERANS GRAVES

With the coronavirus pandemic behind us, town celebrations are back on the spring and summer calendars. Memorial Day celebration is a go and it will be at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Vietnam veteran Bob O’Hare, who served in the Marines, and his wife, Sally, are in charge of decorating...
Novi, MIdbusiness.com

Toni Wisne Sabina Foundation

Based in Novi, the Toni Wisne Sabina Foundation provides financial support to organizations bettering life in southeast Michigan. The foundation’s main goals are to help organizations that supply food, educational, and health resources; help veterans; or advocate for animal rights. Toni Ann Wisne Sabina, a successful restaurant and catering company owner, created the foundation in 2006. The Whaley Children’s Center, Fragile X Association of Michigan, Community Sharing Outreach Center, St. Patrick Catholic Church, and saveMIheart are among the organizations that received financial support from the foundation in 2020. Joseph Wisne now serves as the director of the foundation and president of its board, which seeks to use the foundation to continue Toni’s legacy by helping these organizations.
mansfieldenterprise.com

JERRY JAY BLUNT

Jerry Jay Blunt, age 72, went to be with his Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 in the comfort of his own home in Stanley, LA. He was born on December 5, 1948 in Logansport, LA to Lawrence and Pearl Blunt. Growing up, he enjoyed working at his family’s dairy farm with his brothers and sisters. His job as an offshore drilling OIM and Rig Mover allowed him to travel all over the world.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Charlotte June Caulkins

Charlotte Caulkins (née Severance) left this world on May 9, 2021. She was born June 19, 1929, in Billings, MT, to Earnest and Clara Severance. She was baptized at the age of eight into the American Baptist Church, in which she grew to take on a number of leadership roles. As a senior in high school, she was elected President of the Montana State American Baptist Youth Fellowship. She attended Rocky Mountain College and, as a senior, was elected Student Body President. She graduated, in 1954, with a degree in Secondary Education and taught for the next five years and later, returned as a substitute teacher. In 1955, she married James Caulkins and they spent their honeymoon on a lookout tower near Missoula, MT, where Jim had taken a summer job with the U.S. Forest Service. Upon her husband’s graduation from seminary, she retired from teaching and became a full-time homemaker.
gazettejournal.net

ANNA GREEN COOKE

Anna Green Cooke of Gloucester, departed this life on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon M. and Lillie Mae Green, and by her siblings, Vernon Green Jr. and Patricia Green Gordon. At an early age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior...
Times-Union Newspaper

Alice Jasmine LaRue

PIERCETON – Prior to her birth, at 38 weeks and 4 days gestation, Alice Jasmine LaRue passed on to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was to be born to her parents, Chris and Ashlie LaRue; and her siblings, Madelynn and Jasper LaRue.
Hardin County, OHKenton Times

Carl E. Deckler

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl E. Deckler will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Cony and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday...
stgeorgeutah.com

Riley Liam Staples

Riley Liam Staples, 16, of LaVerkin, was taken from us far too soon on May 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. He was born on Nov. 19, 2004, in St George, Utah, to David and Jennifer Fullem Staples. He is survived by his parents; six sisters, Megan Staples, MaKayla Hawker,...
Mineral County Miner

Kevin Andrew Sanderson

On April 9, 2021, Kevin Andrew Sanderson’s spirit left his body following a heart attack. Kevin was born on Aug. 25, 1978, in Alamosa, Colo., to Tom and Margaret Sanderson, while his 2-year-old sister, Ginger, (only sibling) waited excitedly at home with her Grandmother Sanderson. Kevin completed K-12 at Sargent...
Jesup, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Brustkern/70

JESUP-Mr. and Mrs. Brustkern are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner. Peter Brustkern married Theresa Delagardelle on May 28, 1951, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. Mr. Brustkern is retired. He farmed for 60 years, worked at Rath Packing for 28...
MilitaryNews On 6

Veteran Salute: Gabriel Bass

News on 6 is continuing to recognize veterans across Green Country who are making a difference in their community, like Gabriel Bass. Gabriel is currently serving in the Marine Corps Reserve. He’s served a total of 19 years, five of them on active duty, he also is an attorney with his own law practice.
dailyjournal.net

Alice Christopher

Alice Christopher 85 of Franklin, IN passed away Sunday May 16, 2021 at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community. Memorial services 3:30 P.M. June 26, 2021. Swartz Mortuary Franklin, visitation from 1:30. Complete obituary will be forthcoming. Information at mortuary website, 317-738-0202.
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Mary Esther Smith Romine

Mary Esther Smith Romine passed on April 25, 2021, at 96 years of age in the home of her son in Heath, Ohio. Esther was born in Mentone on July 28, 1924, to Ruby and Merrill O. Smith. She never lived further than a mile from her birthplace until she moved to Ohio to stay with her son, Ken.
Kingsley, IAKLEM

Jennifer Lynn Loyd

Jennifer Lynn Loyd, 40, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home in Kingsley. Arrangements are pending at this time. The Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting Jennifer’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Aaron Daniel Peters

Aaron Daniel Peters was born to Christen and Josh Peters of Greenville on May 13, 2021, at at. 8:15 a.m. Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Aaron weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Terry Billman of Centralia, Washington; and Jim and Debra Barrick,...
PhotographyUSA Today

Portraits from George Floyd Square

“Now that everyone is coming out to see, I want to bring a different energy to the square. People will be so mind blown when they come here,” said Mileesha Smith, 30, of Minneapolis while cleaning at George Floyd Square on Sunday, March 14, 2021. “It’s community. It’s nothing like...
Panaca, NVlccentral.com

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
Little Rock, ARneatowncourier.com

Christine Doris Crosby Orr

Christine Doris Crosby Orr was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Osceola, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Tuggle Crosby. A 1973 graduate of Osceola High School, Christine continued her education at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, graduating with a BSA Degree in Secondary Education. In 1990, she received her Master of Secondary Education Degree from Arkansas State University. Christine worked in the Osceola School District for eight years teaching special education. Upon moving to Blytheville, she continued enriching the minds of our youth by becoming a special education teacher in the Blytheville School District until her retirement in 2015, teaching school for 38 years.