SCOTTSBORO, Alabama — In one big way, it was a triumphant return to Lake Guntersville for Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia. Sumrall, struggling early to get quality bites on Day 1 of the Berkley Bassmaster Elite tournament at Lake Guntersville, felt the biggest bite of the day just before noon while punching green mats with his fav soft plastic creature bait Thursday. He set the hook hard and eventually boated a 7-pound, 6-ounce bass, easily the biggest among the 97 other Elites trying their luck on the Big G.