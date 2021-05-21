newsbreak-logo
The California Kitchen: Sauceless Baked Ratatouille

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez. (Cheddar / Parmesan / Montery Jack) Listen to Albert prepare Sauceless Baked Ratatouille below. For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com. Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it...

Recipesharborlightnews.com

In the Kitchen

Editor’s Note: Sue McGlaughlin, co-owner with her husband Keith of Toski Sands Market & Wine Shop, periodically provides our readers with a delicious recipe read. An archive of Sue’s recipes as published here can be found at the store’s websi...
California Stateagnetwest.com

The California Kitchen: Perfect Summer Chantilly Cream

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Summer Chantilly Cream with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez. Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Chantilly below. For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com. Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV,...
California Statewinespectator.com

California

Tasting Note: Aromatic, with floral and ripe berry and cherry fruit notes, this harmonious Champagne shows a zesty underpinning and a creamy mousse. Fresh and mouthwatering throughout, showing hints of chopped almond, Meyer lemon peel and pastry dough. Offers a lingering finish loaded with fragrant spice and graphite accents. Disgorged June 2018. Drink now through 2029. 400 cases imported.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
California StateQSR magazine

California Pizza Kitchen Co-Founder to Open Fast-Casual Concept ROCA

Rick Rosenfield, the original co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen, along with his wife Esther, announces the forthcoming opening of ROCA – an elevated fast-casual interpretation of Roman-style street food pizza “al taglio,” which translates to “by-the-cut.” Rick and Esther are joined by Chief Development Officer & Chief Operating Officer Steve Rich, Director of Operations Ohad Yosef, and Executive Pizza Chef Luigi Roditis. Opening Friday, May 28, 2021 as a pop-up experience at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, the restaurant celebrates the Roman origin of its style of pizza (“RO”) with a California-inspired ethos (“CA”), which blends creativity and commitment to premium products and ingredients sourced locally and internationally: think fresh produce from the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market, specialty cheeses, etc.; but what really sets ROCA apart is its artisan dough, perfected down to a science after more than 70 years of research and development in Rome, and discovered by the Rosenfields a decade ago. On opening weekend, guests will enjoy a limited menu of pizzas with outdoor patio dining and cuts or pans to-go, with delivery options available in the coming weeks exclusively via Caviar and DoorDash. The pop-up serves as a prelude to two ROCA brick-and-mortar locations opening in Fall 2021 on Los Angeles’ Westside, including Caruso’s Marina del Rey development, Waterside.
California Statefranchising.com

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Scratch Kitchen Signs a Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement in Fresno California

Authentic Italian Pizza concept to Open in Fresno by Fall 2021. The five restaurants will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Katharina and Don Haines. Don comes from an Italian family and Katharina spent most of her life in Europe, so it was important for them to invest in a brand with authentic Italian food. While living in Texas, the couple tried Russo’s and found that perfect slice of pizza.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Handmade Dessert Pots

All of Pots & Co's handmade desserts pots feature recipes developed by Michelin star chefs, making it easy for people to enjoy portion-controlled treats at home. UK chef and Pots & Co founder Julian Dyer says, "I want to show dessert lovers that they can buy Michelin quality food from the grocery store." The decadent dessert pots are available in flavors like Chocolate Fudge Lava Cake and Lemon Cheesecake.
Food & Drinkswholefoodsmagazine.com

Baking Mix Line

Has debuted a line of make-at-home baked good mixes. The line includes ingredients like chickpeas, buckwheat, moong dal, urad dal, and monk fruit. All of the products in the line have a low Glycemic Index. The products are plant-based and vegan, and are free of added sugars, gluten, grains, dairy, and GMOs.
Food & Drinksnorthforker.com

How Jamesport Sourdough rose to local bread popularity

The story of how the popular Jamesport Sourdough got its start goes all the way back to 2014. Husband and wife co-owners Ana Burcroff and Brett Koons were living in Seattle after Burcroff was transferred for her job working in the grocery delivery department at Amazon. They both loved the food and coffee scene of Seattle and had started roasting their own beans at home. Their anniversary was coming up, and Burcroff, knowing how notoriously difficult Koons is to buy for, was looking for a gift.
Food & Drinkshalfbakedharvest.com

Baked Cheddar Pesto Egg Boats.

These Baked Cheddar Pesto Egg Boats are the best any time of day meal. Airy, crusty ciabatta bread stuffed with cheesy eggs, basil pesto, and a sprinkling of everything bagel spice. The boats are then oven-baked until the eggs are perfectly cooked, the ciabatta is toasted, and the cheese is melted. When the egg boats come out of the oven, top them with crispy bacon and fresh basil. An easy recipe that can be enjoyed by everyone at the table. It’s perfection on so many levels and comes together in under an hour, great for both weekdays and weekends!
RecipesPort Townsend Leader

Rhubarb recipes on a roll | Kitchen to Kitchen

“Make the best of what you’ve got,” I thought as I watched my neighbor cart a wheelbarrow of rhubarb stalks towards my door. “If anyone knows what to do with abundant rhubarb,” he said sheepishly and departed. That was the spring of 2016, when I made jar upon jar of...
RecipesKATU.com

Oven-Baked Yuca Truffle Fries

Fries don't always have to be made with potatoes. Erika Schlick, author of “Wandering Palate", shared an unusual option -- that's just as delicious. For Erika's recipe, click here. Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika's website.
RecipesVegetarian Times

This Easy Vegan Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Is Pure Comfort

This tomato soup is so rich and comforting your kids will never know it’s vegan. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply want to boost your diet with more plant-based foods, our course, Easy Vegan Meals will help you cook delicious, nourishing meals that your whole family will love. Join registered dietician Lauren McNeill for this practical course that gives you the foundation and the inspiration to incorporate more plant-based foods into your regular diet – from no-nonsense nutrition basics to quick, easy and delicious recipes that your whole family will love.
RecipesFood52

Baked Feta With Honeyed Strawberries

You’ve probably seen and maybe even made baked feta pasta, a recipe-turned-phenomenon dreamed up by food blogger and artist Jenni Häyrinen in 2019. This is baked feta, yes, but there’s no pasta or tomatoes. Instead, we’re turning to one of spring’s shiniest gems: strawberries. In the oven, these shrink in size and grow in flavor, becoming jammy and intense. Those fruity juices, plus olive oil and honey, yield a ruby syrup perfect for spooning over molten cheese. Go easy with the salt, since the feta itself is salty as can be. But be brave with the black pepper—floral and kicky, it’s a wonderful match for spring fruit. My favorite way to serve this is with crusty bread or crispy crackers. But let your imagination lead the way. Pair with grilled chicken, pan-fried pork chops, or seared duck. Or use as a salad topper for arugula or radicchio. It’s hard to go wrong here. —Emma Laperruque.
Recipeskiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Pea Guacamole

While avocados tend to get all the guacamole glory, sometimes they're not available, not ripe, or just too expensive! Check out this tasty, bright, and satisfying recipe that put the humble green pea in the leading role. Ingredients. 2 cups frozen peas, thawed. 2 tablespoons lime juice. 1/2 cup grape...
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Recipe: Grilled Wedge Salad with Smoky Ranch Dressing

Coarse salt (sea or kosher) and freshly ground black pepper. 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves, or dill. 1 head iceberg lettuce, cut into quarters through the core. Instructions: Make the dressing: Place the mayonnaise in a mixing bowl and whisk in the buttermilk, vinegar, chipotle chile, and lime zest and juice. Add salt and pepper to taste. The dressing should be highly seasoned. Stir in the cilantro just before dressing the salad.
RecipesNews 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Chimichurri flank steak

This week, Chef Sam Bosha, assistant manager of Fleishers Craft Butchery in Cos Cob, shows Tina Redwine how to make Chimichurri flank steak. Season flank with salt and pepper (if you would like to add a fat, use vegetable oil to brush the grill). Place over medium heat and cook for approximately 8 minutes per side for medium. You can rotate steak 90 degrees for nice hatch marks after 4 minutes on each side.