MLB

Angels can’t catch a break in 8-4 loss to A’s

By J.P. Hoornstra
Whittier Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM ― All Anthony Rendon could do was shrug toward his own dugout, an apt metaphor for the first 45 games of the Angels’ season. Rendon ticketed a fly ball for the Angel Stadium rocks in the seventh inning Friday night, an apparent two-run home run to tie the score. Oakland A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano leaped above the wall in left-center and gloved the ball before it could land. The game-saving catch animated Laureano and froze out the Angels, who ultimately lost 8-4 before an announced crowd of 14,624.

