PALMA — An event that is scheduled for Thursday evening in Marshall County is aimed at building momentum for a proposed inpatient substance abuse rehabilitation center. Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson said last week that the Re-Life Project Forum will consist of a few guest speakers, but it is also designed for family members and friends of people who have fallen into addiction to give their thoughts as to why they believe this center is necessary. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church in the Palma community just north of Draffenville.