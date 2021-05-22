A local dog trainer finds her way to give back.

Adrienne is a certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant who partners with some of the best veterinarians worldwide. A puppy can be the cutest bundle of joy, but best of all, puppies are like sponges ready to absorb and learn all about the world surrounding them. Just like humans, puppies come equipped with plastic brains. No, this doesn't mean that their brains are made out of the same materials as some of their colorful toys are; plasticity in this case simply refers to the puppy's brain's uncanny ability to be shaped, constantly adjusting and evolving based on their experiences.