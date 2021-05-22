newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 13 Rebels rally from four down late to win in 11

By Ole Miss Athletics
secsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. - Down to their final five outs and trailing 5-1, No. 13 Ole Miss simply refused to throw in the towel. Back-to-back home runs from Kevin Graham and Tim Elko tied the game in the eighth gave the Rebels a sudden chance to take the series, which they did in 11 innings with an 8-5 victory over Georgia on Friday.

www.secsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Liam Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#The Rebel#Go Game#Home Game#Lsu#Ground Game#Rebels#Sec#Ole Miss#Bench And Graham#Mccants Bench#Anderson En#Texas A M#Miss Radio Network#Rally#Back To Back Home Runs#The Game#Consecutive Strikeouts#Scoring Position#Score Bench
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arkansas Stateaccesswdun.com

Georgia Beats No. 1 Arkansas To Even Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— Jaden Woods and Ben Harris combined for 6.1 scoreless innings of relief to lead Georgia to a 7-3 win over top-ranked Arkansas Saturday in front of a season-high crowd of 7,645 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bulldogs (28-17, 11-12 SEC) notched their third win over a No. 1 ranked...
College Sportshottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Takes Series Over South Carolina

No. 19 Ole Miss took the series from No. 13 South Carolina with a 7-3 win in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. Ole Miss (30-12, 12-8 SEC) used the long ball and had a strong performance on the bump by southpaw Doug Nikhazy against the Gamecocks. The...
Baseballsecsports.com

Week 11: Baseball Players of the Week

Arkansas' Christian Franklin powered the top-ranked Razorbacks to a series win against LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2004, driving in a team-leading 10 runs on the weekend. The outfielder had at least one hit and RBI in all three games of the series, including two multi-hit and two multi-RBI performances. He tallied two hits and five RBI in Friday's series opener, slugging a three-run homer - his 10th of the year - in the Hogs' 7-0 win. Franklin began Saturday's doubleheader with a three-hit, four-RBI effort in the Razorbacks' 17-10 win, helping Arkansas secure its program-record seventh consecutive SEC series win.
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

FINAL: Ole Miss 7 - Carolina 3

For the third straight week, the South Carolina baseball team will play a doubleheader. And for the third straight week, the Gamecocks go into that doubleheader with a 1-0 series deficit. Ole Miss won the series-opener 5-1 on Friday night with one of only two hits being a solo home run by Josiah Sightler.
College Station, TXsecsports.com

Bianco gets 900th win in series-tying victory

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. - No. 12 Ole Miss bounced back in a big way and, as has been custom, found a way to win on Doug Day at Blue Bell Park for a series-splitting victory over Texas A&M. The Rebels exploded offensively for 12 runs, including seven in the seventh inning, while Doug Nikhazy twirled another gem as Ole Miss defeated the Aggies by a score of 12-7 to even the series and notch win No. 900 in the career of head coach Mike Bianco, including an even 800 as the Rebel skipper.
College SportsArkansas Online

Bulldogs steadier than Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC's best fielding team committed a pair of critical errors on the same play to let Georgia back in the game, then Bulldogs' outfielder Ben Anderson hit a two-run home run for the go-ahead runs in a 7-3 victory over the University of Arkansas on Saturday night.
College Sportstherebelwalk.com

Ole Miss drops opening game of series to A&M, 8-9

COLLEGE STATION – Following an SEC sweep of Eastern Division foe South Carolina last weekend, Ole Miss (32-12, 13-8 SEC) looked to continue its winning ways with a trip west to face Texas A&M ( 25-22, 5-16 SEC). While the opening game of the series was not necessarily a “must-win”...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Aggie bullpen struggles mightily in Saturday loss to No. 11 Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M starter Chris Weber was very good against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, not allowing a hit through the first three innings. His counterpart for the Rebels, Doug Nikhazy, struggled to open the game. However, the Aggies left several men on base against him and could only take advantage to the tune of two runs. Eventually, Nikhazy settled down and Ole Miss got to A&M's bullpen in a very big way as the visitors won Game Two of the series, 12-7. Weber only allowed two hits, though he also gave up a pair of runs in the fifth inning, despite allowing just one hit in the frame. A&M left five runners on base through the first three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the second. After the third, though, Nikhazy was dominant, not allowing another hit until the seventh. Ole Miss, meanwhile, fared well against the Aggie bullpen as five pitchers took the mound for the Maroon and White. The two teams will now play the rubber game on Sunday afternoon as A&M tries to win an SEC series for only the second time this season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Two Gamecocks earn baseball SEC weekly honors

Senior outfielder Andrew Eyster of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week while junior Brett Kerry earned Co-Pitcher of the Week, it was announced by the conference office this afternoon (Monday, May 17). Eyster went 8-for-12 with four runs scored,...