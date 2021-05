With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki set to unleash its mischief throughout the timestream starting Wednesday, June 9 (and now claiming Wednesdays as the "new Fridays"), fans are getting a fresh look at the series via a new key art poster. Our two biggest takeaways? First, though it's clear that Loki is being kept on a short leash by Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), let's not lose sight of the fact that a little bit of The God of Mischief is still around. Second, does the TVA have a mascot, or an AI agent, or one of those Microsoft Paperclip "Help" things? We're curious…