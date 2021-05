DRAFFENVILLE—The Calloway Lady Lakers fought back after an early deficit but fell to the Marshall Lady Marshals on Wednesday 14-11. “I’m proud of our fight,” Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant said. “I’m proud of our offensive game. We played seven hard innings. They fought each half. I really think that today defensively is where we struggled which is not characteristic for us. So, defensively we have to have more of a presence and just have to be able to get the leadoff runner out.”