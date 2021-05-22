newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hochman: The Blues are bruised, but Colorado is just that good

By Benjamin Hochman
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

The Blues entered this season thinking Cup. With all the kicks to the groin, they could’ve used one. The team’s leader in points ended up in COVID protocol right before the playoffs. This after a regular season with the second-most man games lost among all the teams — and a few of those players out for the year. Then in Game 3, the Blues were forced to play without two regular defensemen, a devastating blow due to two devastating blows. In Game 2, back in Denver, Tyson Jost elbowed Robert Bortuzzo in the head, knocking out the durable defenseman. And then, disgustingly, Nazem Kadri illegally hit Justin Faulk, arguably St. Louis’ finest defenseman.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Robert Bortuzzo
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Blues#Night Games#Playoff Games#Denver#Covid#Avalanche#Enterprise Center#St Louis#Lucky Plays#Puck Luck#Coach Craig Berube#Man#Stars#Out Hitting Colorado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

Blues approved to increase home game capacity to 9,000 fans

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues announced today that the City of St. Louis Department of Health has authorized the team to increase its home capacity to 9,000 fans, or nearly 50 percent of Enterprise Center. The announcement comes in time for the Blues' first-round series with the Colorado...
NHLklpw.com

Blues Top Wild In Regular Season Finale

The Blues scored seven unanswered goals in a 7-3 regular season finale win against the Wild at the Enterprise Center. David Perron had two goals and an assist, Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each scored twice, and Mike Hoffman had three assists for St. Louis. The Blues will open the...
NHLYardbarker

Blues’ Sanford Faces Uncertain Future Amid Criticism

There was a time in St.Louis, not too long ago, when Zach Sanford was the toast of the town. Lately, he’s been more of the “roast of the town,” as his spotty offensive production and crucial, game-changing mistakes have kept the St. Louis Blues in much of a funk this season. And while he is only one of many problems facing the Blues, his woes continually get top-billing as a topic du jour in fan groups.
NHLstlouisgametime.com

Wild Vs. Blues Recap - That’s a Husso Shutout! No, Ville!

First Period - The Wild looked like they were going to skate circles around the Blues the first half of the period. However, it was the Blues that scored first in this one. David Perron shot the puck on net. The puck took a bounce off of Wild starter Cam Talbot and found its way to Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev put the puck back on net. Somehow the puck found its way between Talbot’s arm and body and in the back of the net. 1-0 good guys.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLNHL

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

When: Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. Despite all the hurdles - injuries, rescheduled games and playing in a pandemic - the St. Louis Blues will reach the final game of the regular season on Thursday night when they host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. The Blues beat the...
NHLtheintell.com

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche play Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Below, we analyze the Blues-Avalanche odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Blues head into their series as decisive...
NHLozarkradionews.com

Wild lose to Blues, will finish third in West Division

ST. LOUIS — Ville Husso made 31 saves for his first NHL shutout for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. It was the first shutout by a Blues goalie this season, and it came in Husso’s 15th NHL start.
NHLWTOP

David Perron out for Blues in Game 1 against Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — The St. Louis Blues will be without leading scorer David Perron for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against top-seeded Colorado on Monday due to the NHL’s virus protocols. St. Louis will, however, again have forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who was sidelined the last six games of...
NHLPosted by
Fox News

Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won two in a row...
NHLSportsGrid

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

It took the full 56-game schedule, but the Colorado Avalanche managed to climb the West Division mountain and end the season with the best record in the NHL. The Avs tied the Golden Knights with 82 points but finished tops in the league on the strength of having more regulation wins than the Knights. As a result, they have guaranteed home-ice advantage through the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues.
NHLNHL

Round 1 Schedule: Blues at Avalanche or Golden Knights

The St. Louis Blues will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. CT. If the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If the Avalanche lose in any fashion, the Blues will meet Vegas instead.
NHLPorterville Recorder

Blues host the Wild after shutout victory

Minnesota Wild (35-15-5, third in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-20-9, fourth in the West Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -102, Wild -118; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Blues shut out Minnesota 4-0. Ville Husso earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 31 saves.
NHLvegasodds.com

NHL Picks: Wild vs Blues Prediction, Lines (May 13)

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will close out their 2021 regular season by meeting for a 2nd straight night. The Blues captured a 4-0 win on Wednesday as +141 home underdogs, and take the ice at +100 on Thursday night. Minnesota is a -120 favorite in a game that could go either way as both teams rest up for the playoffs.
NHLNHL

Blues, Avalanche to meet in Round 1

The St. Louis Blues will meet the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning Monday. Games 1 and 2 will be played at Ball Arena in Denver, while Games 3 and 4 will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Denver, Game 6 in St. Louis and Game 7 back in Denver.