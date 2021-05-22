newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

SPECIAL MTG

Dadeville Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Special Called Meeting Public Notice 281 James D. Nabors Drive Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex Tuesday, June 1, 2021 --- Meeting at 5:00 p.m. The City of Alexander City, Alabama, City Council will have a Special Called Meeting to discuss and vote on a proposed resolution concerning a Project Agreement with Alex City Development, LLC. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Complex. If you or someone attending have a disability which may require special services, materials or assistance or need further information, please contact Kristin Joiner, Assistant City Clerk, at (256) 329-6721. Kristin Joiner Assistant City Clerk Alexander City Outlook: May 22, 2021 SPECIAL MTG.

www.alexcityoutlook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alexander City, AL
Government
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtg#Special Services#Mtg#City Council#Alex City Development#Llc#Contact Kristin Joiner#Nabors#Assistant City Clerk#Outlook#Public Notice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/SCHULTZ, A.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL CASE NO. 2021-0091 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE SCHULTZ, Deceased. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary (Letters of Administration) of said deceased having been granted to Todd Schultz on May 10, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge L. East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Michael B. French Attorney at Law 7249 Elliot Lane Leeds, AL 35094 Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/SCHULTZ, A.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana law

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a state medical marijuana program, completing a nearly three-year fight to create one in the state. The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon, 11 days after the Legislature passed the law. "On the state level, we have had a study group that...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama StateDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/GIBSON, N.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of NANCY L. GIBSON, Deceased. Case No. 2021-0120 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate, Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Richard Ethan Lee Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy L. Gibson Thomas A. Radney RADNEY, RADNEY & JACKSON, LLC Attorney for Personal Representative Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/GIBSON, N.
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

Changes are coming to Alexander City electric services

New technology will soon increase efficiencies for Alexander City’s electric system. Smart meters allow for a multitude of things including immediate cutoff and remote meter reading. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) CEO Fred Clark explained advanced metering initiatives (AMI) benefit AMEA’s cities and their customers. “It helps us, we don’t...
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The City of Alexander City will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Alexander City Hall in the Council Chambers to discuss the FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant program. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the CDBG Program and the proposed applications the City plans to submit to the Alabama Department of Economic & Community Affairs (ADECA) for funding consideration. All citizens are encouraged to attend this meeting. Anyone who would like to attend the public hearing but has a disability which might require special materials, services, or assistance, should notify the City Clerk at 256-329-6700 at least three days in advance of the public hearing. Curtis "Woody" Baird Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 2021 PUBLIC HEARING.
Alexander City, ALPosted by
Alexander City Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Alexander City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexander City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Endoscopy (Endo) Travel Nurse RN - $61.56/Hour $2463/Weekly; 3. Legal Secretary; 4. Caregiver/CNA - Wetumpka; 5. Onin Staffing South Alabama Regional Job Fair - Immediate Assembly Manufacturing and Warehouse Logis; 6. Material Handlers, Auburn, AL; 7. Mechanics; 8. Immediately Hiring - All Positions and Shifts Available; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On + No-Touch; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

FS/RACK, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED. CASE NO. 2020-0089F NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT TO BE PUBLISHED TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED, AND TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCER: Pursuant to an order of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, entered in the above entitled cause on the 15 day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. you are hereby notified that Patricia Berry, Personal Representative of the estate of Richard F. Rack, deceased, has filed her account and vouchers for a final settlement of her administration of said estate and that the 15 day of June, 2021 has been appointed by the Court as the day set to hear and pass upon said account and vouchers, at which time you may appear and contest the same as you see proper. Witness my hand this 7th day of May, 2021. Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 FS/RACK, R.
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

Estimates leave Alexander City electrical rates flat for years to come

Thanks to long-term contracts and moving away from coal, Alexander City’s electricity costs should not increase for the foreseeable future. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) CEO Fred Clark made a presentation to the Alexander City City Council explaining what AMEA is doing in the next few years to hold energy costs down for the next 20-plus years while helping its 11 members lower management costs.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/BREWER, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY DADEVILLE, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. CASE NO: 2021-0069 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of April, 2021, by the Honorable TALMADGE EAST of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. HOLLY BREWER BUTLER AS PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. LINDA D. BENSON Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 780818 Tallassee, AL 36078 (334) 283-5800 (334) 283-6354 (fax) Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 EST/BREWER, L.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

KEEL-CRETE READYMIX

PUBLIC NOTICE Alabama Department of Environmental Management P.O. Box 301463 Montgomery, AL 36130-1463 (334) 271-7700 NOTICE OF PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER Account Code 210 Tallapoosa County Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue an Order to Keel-Crete Readymix, LLC, NPDES Permit Number ALG110515, located at 8181 Highway 50, Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Alabama. The NPDES violations cited in the Consent Order consist of unpermitted discharge of wastewater, operating without an NPDES Permit, failing to provide a timely response to a Notice of Violation, failing to submit timely Discharge Monitoring Reports, failing to develop and implement adequate Best Management Practices (BMPs) and containment/reclamation for process wastewater, and failing to properly implement Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan. The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $6,000.00. The Order, if issued, would require Keel-Crete Readymix, LLC to submit an Engineering Report detailing actions to achieve compliance, and a compliance certification. Additionally, the Order would require the Permittee to comply with all terms, conditions, and limitations of its NPDES Permit. Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to: Alabama Department of Environmental Management Attention Jeffery W. Kitchens, Chief of the Water Division P.O. Box 301463 Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463 The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged. This notice is hereby given this 12th day of May, 2021, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Lance R. LeFleur Director Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs. Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 2021 KEEL-CRETE READYMIX.
Alabama StateDadeville Record

EST/HILL, IV, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE State of Alabama In the Probate Court of Said County Tallapoosa County Case No. 2021-0086 In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas Bowen Hill, IV, Deceased Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on 5/3, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Chapell Henry Lipscomb-Hill Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Bowen Hill, IV, Deceased Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/HILL, IV, T.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

DR-2021-900028.00

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION Anna Regina Reeves, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Fredrick S. Reeves Petition for Divorce by July 2 , 2021, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2021-900028.00, Circuit Court of Tallapoosa County. Done the 12th day of May, 2021. Hon. Ray D Martin, Circuit Court Judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit. Jacquelyn D. Tomlinson P.O. Box 5064 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 Attorney for Fredrick S. Reeves Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2021 DR-2021-900028.00.