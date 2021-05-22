newsbreak-logo
Alexander City, AL

ORD 2021-12

Dadeville Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-12 An Ordinance to Declare Property No Longer Needed for Public Use located on Franklin Street and to Convey it to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for Commercial Purposes. WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City, Alabama has real property located on Franklin Street, described on Exhibit #1 attached hereto; and WHEREAS, when the property was purchased by the City, the intent was to convey the property to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for economic development; and WHEREAS, the City has been presented with an opportunity to fulfill that intent by conveying said real property to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for the purpose of conveying the property for fair consideration to a local industrial business. THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, to-wit: Exhibit #1 attached hereto - Parcel "C" & Parcel "D" SECTION 2. That the Mayor and the City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to execute and attest respectively, for and on behalf of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, a statutory warranty deed, whereby the City of Alexander City, Alabama, does convey the premises described in Section 1, hereof to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for and in consideration of the sum of Ten & 00/100 Dollars ($10.00) for future economic development. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 17th day of May 2021. ATTEST: Kristin Joiner, Assistant City Clerk Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 22, 2021 ORD 2021-12.

Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/SCHULTZ, A.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL CASE NO. 2021-0091 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE SCHULTZ, Deceased. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary (Letters of Administration) of said deceased having been granted to Todd Schultz on May 10, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge L. East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Michael B. French Attorney at Law 7249 Elliot Lane Leeds, AL 35094 Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/SCHULTZ, A.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/GIBSON, N.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of NANCY L. GIBSON, Deceased. Case No. 2021-0120 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate, Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Richard Ethan Lee Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy L. Gibson Thomas A. Radney RADNEY, RADNEY & JACKSON, LLC Attorney for Personal Representative Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/GIBSON, N.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

FS/RACK, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED. CASE NO. 2020-0089F NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT TO BE PUBLISHED TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED, AND TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCER: Pursuant to an order of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, entered in the above entitled cause on the 15 day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. you are hereby notified that Patricia Berry, Personal Representative of the estate of Richard F. Rack, deceased, has filed her account and vouchers for a final settlement of her administration of said estate and that the 15 day of June, 2021 has been appointed by the Court as the day set to hear and pass upon said account and vouchers, at which time you may appear and contest the same as you see proper. Witness my hand this 7th day of May, 2021. Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 FS/RACK, R.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/BREWER, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY DADEVILLE, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. CASE NO: 2021-0069 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of April, 2021, by the Honorable TALMADGE EAST of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. HOLLY BREWER BUTLER AS PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. LINDA D. BENSON Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 780818 Tallassee, AL 36078 (334) 283-5800 (334) 283-6354 (fax) Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 EST/BREWER, L.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

DR-2021-900028.00

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION Anna Regina Reeves, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Fredrick S. Reeves Petition for Divorce by July 2 , 2021, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2021-900028.00, Circuit Court of Tallapoosa County. Done the 12th day of May, 2021. Hon. Ray D Martin, Circuit Court Judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit. Jacquelyn D. Tomlinson P.O. Box 5064 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 Attorney for Fredrick S. Reeves Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2021 DR-2021-900028.00.
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/WALKER, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA THE ESTATE OF Tyra Walker, Deceased. CASE NO. 2021-0105 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Pyke & Associates, P.C. on 5/3/21, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Brenton C. McWilliams Post Office Box 1066 Orange Beach, AL 36561 Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/WALKER, T.
Alabama StateDadeville Record

EST/HILL, IV, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE State of Alabama In the Probate Court of Said County Tallapoosa County Case No. 2021-0086 In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas Bowen Hill, IV, Deceased Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on 5/3, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Chapell Henry Lipscomb-Hill Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Bowen Hill, IV, Deceased Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/HILL, IV, T.
Alabama StateDadeville Record

EST/MEACHAM, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE THE STATE OF ALABAMA THE COUNTY OF TUSCALOOSA THE ESTATE OF JOHN HUDSON MEACHAM, DECEASED. PROBATE COURT CASE NO. 2021-0107 Letters of Administration on the Estate of John Hudson Meacham, deceased, having been granted to George Scott Meacham on the 30th day of April, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. The attorney for the Personal Representative is Mr. Taylor A. Pharr, Esq., 100 S. Bolton Avenue, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Done this the 30th day of April, 2021. TALMADGE EAST, JUDGE OF PROBATE TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/MEACHAM, J.
Alexander City, ALDadeville Record

EST/HALL, P.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of PAMELA HALL, Deceased. Case No. 2021-0094 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to CHRISTOPHER TODD HALL, Executor, on the 3 day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of the Probate Court of TALLAPOOSA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. CHRISTOPHER TODD HALL Executor Derrick Blythe Attorney for Personal Representative 151 Alabama Street Alexander City, AL 35010 (256)234-4101 Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/HALL, P.