PUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-12 An Ordinance to Declare Property No Longer Needed for Public Use located on Franklin Street and to Convey it to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for Commercial Purposes. WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City, Alabama has real property located on Franklin Street, described on Exhibit #1 attached hereto; and WHEREAS, when the property was purchased by the City, the intent was to convey the property to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for economic development; and WHEREAS, the City has been presented with an opportunity to fulfill that intent by conveying said real property to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for the purpose of conveying the property for fair consideration to a local industrial business. THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, to-wit: Exhibit #1 attached hereto - Parcel "C" & Parcel "D" SECTION 2. That the Mayor and the City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to execute and attest respectively, for and on behalf of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, a statutory warranty deed, whereby the City of Alexander City, Alabama, does convey the premises described in Section 1, hereof to the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority for and in consideration of the sum of Ten & 00/100 Dollars ($10.00) for future economic development. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 17th day of May 2021. ATTEST: Kristin Joiner, Assistant City Clerk Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 22, 2021 ORD 2021-12.