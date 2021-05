Marshall County Fiscal Court could owe three years in back pay to the Kentucky Retirement Board, according to Judge-Executive Kevin Neal. Neal told the court last week that the county may have to pay between $245,000 and $336,000 in back pay to the retirement board. The board had informed Neal, as well as Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire, that the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS) had not received proper documentation on several retirees that were hired at the sheriff’s office.