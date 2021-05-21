newsbreak-logo
Indiana State

Fires destroys cabin at George Rogers Clark site in Indiana

By Wire reports
Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

A fire has destroyed a cabin built 20 years ago as a re-creation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Firefighters called Thursday evening to the Falls of the Ohio State Park found the building fully engulfed in flames, said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. The cabin’s roof collapsed and only a portion of the exterior remained standing once the fire was doused.

