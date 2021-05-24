EST/LEMASTER, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of RAMONA WALKER LEMASTER, Deceased. CASE NO.: 2021-0125 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 17th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Pamela Kay Rich Personal Representative of the Estate of: Ramona Walker LeMaster Mack Clayton Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 221 Alexander City, AL 35011-0221 256-329-0432 Alex City Outlook: May 22, 29 and Jun. 5, 2021 EST/LEMASTER, R.www.alexcityoutlook.com