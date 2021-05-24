newsbreak-logo
Tallapoosa County, AL

EST/LEMASTER, R.

Dadeville Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of RAMONA WALKER LEMASTER, Deceased. CASE NO.: 2021-0125 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 17th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Pamela Kay Rich Personal Representative of the Estate of: Ramona Walker LeMaster Mack Clayton Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 221 Alexander City, AL 35011-0221 256-329-0432 Alex City Outlook: May 22, 29 and Jun. 5, 2021 EST/LEMASTER, R.

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting plaintiffs'...
Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades. It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades. Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions. The approval comes almost a...
Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
EST/SCHULTZ, A.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL CASE NO. 2021-0091 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE SCHULTZ, Deceased. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary (Letters of Administration) of said deceased having been granted to Todd Schultz on May 10, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge L. East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Michael B. French Attorney at Law 7249 Elliot Lane Leeds, AL 35094 Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/SCHULTZ, A.
Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday voted 76-16 for the bill. The Alabama Senate must now decide whether to agree to...
People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Gov. Ivey Signs Alabama Medical Cannabis Bill into Law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law SB 46, making medical marijuana legal in Alabama. This bill serves as the beginning of a “productive, safe & responsible operation…” according to a tweet published by Ivey Monday. The bill was first introduced by State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence) last year. It will...
EST/BREWER, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY DADEVILLE, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. CASE NO: 2021-0069 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of April, 2021, by the Honorable TALMADGE EAST of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. HOLLY BREWER BUTLER AS PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. LINDA D. BENSON Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 780818 Tallassee, AL 36078 (334) 283-5800 (334) 283-6354 (fax) Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 EST/BREWER, L.
Suspect injured in Tallapoosa County officer-involved shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Tallapoosa County after a suspect was shot Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Details are limited, but ALEA said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in Dadeville and involved ALEA troopers and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputies....
EST/HALL, P.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of PAMELA HALL, Deceased. Case No. 2021-0094 NOTICE TO CREDITORS Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to CHRISTOPHER TODD HALL, Executor, on the 3 day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of the Probate Court of TALLAPOOSA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. CHRISTOPHER TODD HALL Executor Derrick Blythe Attorney for Personal Representative 151 Alabama Street Alexander City, AL 35010 (256)234-4101 Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/HALL, P.
EST/HILL, IV, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE State of Alabama In the Probate Court of Said County Tallapoosa County Case No. 2021-0086 In the Matter of the Estate of Thomas Bowen Hill, IV, Deceased Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on 5/3, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Chapell Henry Lipscomb-Hill Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas Bowen Hill, IV, Deceased Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/HILL, IV, T.
FS/RACK, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED. CASE NO. 2020-0089F NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT TO BE PUBLISHED TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED, AND TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCER: Pursuant to an order of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, entered in the above entitled cause on the 15 day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. you are hereby notified that Patricia Berry, Personal Representative of the estate of Richard F. Rack, deceased, has filed her account and vouchers for a final settlement of her administration of said estate and that the 15 day of June, 2021 has been appointed by the Court as the day set to hear and pass upon said account and vouchers, at which time you may appear and contest the same as you see proper. Witness my hand this 7th day of May, 2021. Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 FS/RACK, R.