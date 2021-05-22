newsbreak-logo
Alexander City, AL

ORD 2021-11

Dadeville Record
 5 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-11 An Ordinance to Declare Property No Longer Needed for Public Use located on Russell Road and to Convey the property to Kenneth Ledbetter for Good and Valuable Consideration. WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City, Alabama owns real property located on Russell Road Parcel - 16C and Parcel 16D as described on Exhibit #1 attached hereto; and WHEREAS, the City purchased said property for the purpose of promoting economic development; and WHEREAS, Kenneth Ledbetter ("Ledbetter") has title to a portion of Lee Street as described on Exhibit #2 by prescriptive easement which is used by the citizens of Alexander City and general public; and WHEREAS, it would benefit the City to have title to that portion of Lee Street to maintain the street; and WHEREAS, Ledbetter has plans for construction of a retention pond, which will be enhanced by the ownership of Russell Road Parcel 16C and 16D; and WHEREAS, it is beneficial to both the City and Ledbetter to exchange property; THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and the conveyance to Ledbetter for and in consideration of the conveyance of the Lee Street property by Ledbetter to the City is in the best interest of the citizens of Alexander City and the municipality, to-wit: Exhibit #1 attached hereto - Russell Road 16C and Parcel 16D SECTION 2. That the Mayor and the City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to execute all necessary documents including a statutory warranty deed to Kenneth Ledbetter for and in consideration of the conveyance by Ledbetter of the Lee Street Parcel as described in Exhibit #2. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 17th day of May 2021. ATTEST: Kristin Joiner, Assistant City Clerk Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 22, 2021 ORD 2021-11.

www.alexcityoutlook.com
EST/SCHULTZ, A.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL CASE NO. 2021-0091 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE SCHULTZ, Deceased. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary (Letters of Administration) of said deceased having been granted to Todd Schultz on May 10, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge L. East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Michael B. French Attorney at Law 7249 Elliot Lane Leeds, AL 35094 Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/SCHULTZ, A.
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Gov. Kay Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana law

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed legislation creating a state medical marijuana program, ending a three-year fight and reflecting a notable transformation on the issue in a conservative state. The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon, 11 days after the Legislature passed the law.
UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey's office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
EST/GIBSON, N.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: The Estate of NANCY L. GIBSON, Deceased. Case No. 2021-0120 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate, Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Richard Ethan Lee Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy L. Gibson Thomas A. Radney RADNEY, RADNEY & JACKSON, LLC Attorney for Personal Representative Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 22 and 29, 2021 EST/GIBSON, N.
Job alert: These jobs are open in Alexander City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexander City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. GI Lab (GI) Travel Nurse RN - $62.10/Hour $2484/Weekly; 3. Make $21 an hour as a Mover with Bellhop; 4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,484 per week; 5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM; 6. Endoscopy (Endo) Travel Nurse RN - $59.18/Hour $2131/Weekly; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2174.46 / Week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,071 per week; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/Year + Bonuses; 10. Class A CDL Truck Drivers - Local and Regional runs;
PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The City of Alexander City will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Alexander City Hall in the Council Chambers to discuss the FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant program. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the CDBG Program and the proposed applications the City plans to submit to the Alabama Department of Economic & Community Affairs (ADECA) for funding consideration. All citizens are encouraged to attend this meeting. Anyone who would like to attend the public hearing but has a disability which might require special materials, services, or assistance, should notify the City Clerk at 256-329-6700 at least three days in advance of the public hearing. Curtis "Woody" Baird Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 2021 PUBLIC HEARING.
Changes are coming to Alexander City electric services

New technology will soon increase efficiencies for Alexander City's electric system. Smart meters allow for a multitude of things including immediate cutoff and remote meter reading. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) CEO Fred Clark explained advanced metering initiatives (AMI) benefit AMEA's cities and their customers. "It helps us, we don't...
FS/RACK, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED. CASE NO. 2020-0089F NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT TO BE PUBLISHED TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. RACK, DECEASED, AND TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCER: Pursuant to an order of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, entered in the above entitled cause on the 15 day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock a.m. you are hereby notified that Patricia Berry, Personal Representative of the estate of Richard F. Rack, deceased, has filed her account and vouchers for a final settlement of her administration of said estate and that the 15 day of June, 2021 has been appointed by the Court as the day set to hear and pass upon said account and vouchers, at which time you may appear and contest the same as you see proper. Witness my hand this 7th day of May, 2021. Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 FS/RACK, R.
EST/BREWER, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY DADEVILLE, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. CASE NO: 2021-0069 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of April, 2021, by the Honorable TALMADGE EAST of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. HOLLY BREWER BUTLER AS PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LACEY LEIGH BREWER, DECEASED. LINDA D. BENSON Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 780818 Tallassee, AL 36078 (334) 283-5800 (334) 283-6354 (fax) Dadeville Record: May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 EST/BREWER, L.
DR-2021-900028.00

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION Anna Regina Reeves, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Fredrick S. Reeves Petition for Divorce by July 2 , 2021, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2021-900028.00, Circuit Court of Tallapoosa County. Done the 12th day of May, 2021. Hon. Ray D Martin, Circuit Court Judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit. Jacquelyn D. Tomlinson P.O. Box 5064 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 Attorney for Fredrick S. Reeves Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2021 DR-2021-900028.00.
Estimates leave Alexander City electrical rates flat for years to come

Thanks to long-term contracts and moving away from coal, Alexander City's electricity costs should not increase for the foreseeable future. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) CEO Fred Clark made a presentation to the Alexander City City Council explaining what AMEA is doing in the next few years to hold energy costs down for the next 20-plus years while helping its 11 members lower management costs.
EST/WALKER, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA THE ESTATE OF Tyra Walker, Deceased. CASE NO. 2021-0105 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Pyke & Associates, P.C. on 5/3/21, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Brenton C. McWilliams Post Office Box 1066 Orange Beach, AL 36561 Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/WALKER, T.
COMPLETION

PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE GARY INGRAM GRADING & PAVING, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for the construction of Project No. NH-0038(538) in Tallapoosa County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on May 12, 2021 and ending on June 2, 2021. All claims should be filed at 1767 GRIFFIN SHOALS RD, DADEVILLE, AL 36853 during this period. Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 2021 COMPLETION.