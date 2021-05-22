ORD 2021-11

PUBLIC NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 2021-11 An Ordinance to Declare Property No Longer Needed for Public Use located on Russell Road and to Convey the property to Kenneth Ledbetter for Good and Valuable Consideration. WHEREAS, the City of Alexander City, Alabama owns real property located on Russell Road Parcel - 16C and Parcel 16D as described on Exhibit #1 attached hereto; and WHEREAS, the City purchased said property for the purpose of promoting economic development; and WHEREAS, Kenneth Ledbetter ("Ledbetter") has title to a portion of Lee Street as described on Exhibit #2 by prescriptive easement which is used by the citizens of Alexander City and general public; and WHEREAS, it would benefit the City to have title to that portion of Lee Street to maintain the street; and WHEREAS, Ledbetter has plans for construction of a retention pond, which will be enhanced by the ownership of Russell Road Parcel 16C and 16D; and WHEREAS, it is beneficial to both the City and Ledbetter to exchange property; THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Alexander City, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and the conveyance to Ledbetter for and in consideration of the conveyance of the Lee Street property by Ledbetter to the City is in the best interest of the citizens of Alexander City and the municipality, to-wit: Exhibit #1 attached hereto - Russell Road 16C and Parcel 16D SECTION 2. That the Mayor and the City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to execute all necessary documents including a statutory warranty deed to Kenneth Ledbetter for and in consideration of the conveyance by Ledbetter of the Lee Street Parcel as described in Exhibit #2. ADOPTED AND APPROVED this 17th day of May 2021. ATTEST: Kristin Joiner, Assistant City Clerk Audrey "Buffy" Colvin, Council President Curtis "Woody" Baird, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 22, 2021 ORD 2021-11.