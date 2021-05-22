Sesame Street Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
Since 1969, the series "Sesame Street" has offered young viewers a friendly, imaginative place where important lessons – both educational and social – are addressed through a diverse cast of humans and puppets using irreverent humor and relatable situations to impart their message. The series, produced by Sesame Workshop (formerly known as the Children's Television Workshop), has created some of the most beloved figures in children's programming, including Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, and Grover – all Muppet creations of puppeteer Jim Henson and operated originally by him and future "Muppet Show" vets Frank Oz and Jerry Nelson. The show also brought us the magic of Caroll Spinney, who operated both Big Bird and Oscar for nearly 50 years.www.looper.com