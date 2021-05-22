newsbreak-logo
World Cup Qualifiers 2022: How have India fared in Qatar over the years?

By Soham Mukherjee
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOAL takes a look at all the results India have had playing in Qatar... The Indian national team has already travelled to Qatar to play their remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively in the month of June. Igor Stimac's side are scheduled to face...

