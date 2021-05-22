newsbreak-logo
The Lebanon Reporter

Historic aircraft flies over Lebanon

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago
Not too many people alive today likely remember luxury airliners of a century ago, but thanks to a touring Ford Tri-Motor, area residents will have that chance this weekend.

The flights are taking off from Lebanon Municipal Airport and give passengers a vintage view from above. Piloted by Ed Kornfield of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the 1928 “Tin Goose” not only transports passenger through space, but time as well.

The EAA is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, but it has chapters all over the country. In fact, Lebanon’s airport has its own chapter, No. 863. Through this partnership, the Fly the Ford event was made possible.

The plane has enough seats for up to 11 guests. Since it only takes one captain to fly, the co-pilot chair is available, so one lucky Lebanon resident got to ride shotgun. Nancy Dvorak said that from that vantage point, “You can see everything. Upside, back and down.”

Dvorak and her husband, Mylo, moved here about a year ago. As it happened, their home was roughly in the trajectory of the Ford’s flight path, so Kornfield obliged a request to help them find their house. The Dvoraks said they really didn’t have trouble spotting it, as everything was just so clear from above.

Due to the clarity, little things could still pop out that one may never have noticed.

“You see these clumps of trees and then right in the middle of it, you see this house,” Nancy Dvorak said.

One Lebanon man with more than a few flights under his belt, lauded the opportunity. John Vaughan said it was, “an exhilarating experience.”

“I have flown planes all over the world. I have landed planes on glaciers and planes in India, but I think this was the most enjoyable and fun thing I have ever done.”

Kornfield explained that most modern vehicles, such as cars, have oil reservoirs as part of the engine, so the oil heats up pretty quickly upon starting the motor. However, in the Tri-Motor, the oil tank is separate from the engine, so before Kornfield could take off, he had to start the engines and let the oil heat up for about seven minutes

The pilot quipped that before take off, there can be a “little bit of noise,” in the cabin.

The plane’s wings span nearly 78 feet while it runs just a hair under 50 feet nose to rear. It weighs 12,650 pounds.

The three 450-horsepower engines are Pratt and Whitney Wasp Juniors. It has a fuel capacity of 350 gallons, a flying range of 500 miles and can fly as high as 18,500 feet.

Kornfield, who lives in Anchorage, volunteers with the EAA. He’s doing this tour stop and a few others. The longtime pilot has been involved in Alaska aviation since the 1970s and has logged over 15,000 hours in the skies.

For Kornfield, it’s a privilege to be able to participate in this unique experience.

“We fly around the country, sharing this part of aviation that isn’t around anymore,” he said.

Kornfield acknowledged that some improvements have been made to the antique craft, such as the brakes and the engines, primarily for safety reasons. Otherwise, the plane is kept as close to original as possible.

Rides are available today through Sunday. The cost for adults is $72 if booked online, or $77 in-person. For those 17 and under, its $52 or $57. Go to www.flytheford.org for more information and to book a flight.

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
