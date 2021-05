Xavier Tillman Jr., the 35th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was taken by a Memphis Grizzlies organization that was already quite deep in the front court. Between Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke, and Gorgui Dieng, it was widely assumed that Tillman would see a lot of playing time with the Memphis Hustle or hang on the edge of the rotation. But all the previously mentioned players dealt with some form of injury or adversity throughout the season, and Xavier Tillman was given far more opportunity to play than was initially thought.