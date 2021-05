On a sunny Sunday afternoon in Gulf Shores, Alabama, No. 2 USC defeated No. 1 UCLA 3-1 to claim the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. After Trojan wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 pairs, the dual was clinched by the No. 2 pair of Julia Scoles and Sammy Slater on a perfectly placed ace from Slater. The win was likely even sweeter for the Trojans as it came against their arch rivals, the Bruins, who were the reigning champions and beat our USC for the Pac-12 Championship earlier this month. The championship marked the 535th NCAA title for Pac-12 Conference programs.