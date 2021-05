What do a mannequin head, catheter, and tattoo machine have in common? They were all left behind in Ubers in 2021. And that’s just the start. Uber recently released its fifth annual Lost & Found Index. The report lists the things that people most commonly leave in their ride (hello, phone) along with 50 things that people left that were a little more, well, out there. You could probably guess most of the top 10 common items. They’re the type of things that cause panic when you realize you don’t have them, yet are simultaneously easy to leave behind: camera, wallet, keys, backpack, headphones, glasses, and ID. Water bottles also make the list (presumably reusable ones), as do vape pens.