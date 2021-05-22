Bullfrog season puts leggy croakers up for grabs

A piece of property in Indiana that boasts a private lake which is said to be the home of a legendary 'monster' known as the Beast of Busco has gone on the market. According to a local media report, the 43-acre patch of land located near the town of Churubusco is rather famous for its Fuld Lake, wherein some say a massive and elusive snapping turtle resides. Since at least 1898, tales of the enormous creature have circulated in the community and, in 1948, the 'Beast of Busco' became something of a sensation when a pair of witnesses claimed to have spotted what they said was a 500-pound turtle in the lake.