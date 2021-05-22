newsbreak-logo
Bullfrog season puts leggy croakers up for grabs

By STEVE VANTREESE outdoors@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been waiting for the opportunity to take bullfrogs, Kentucky’s season for that officially started at noon Friday, so hop to it. The bullfrog hunting, fishing or snatching season, whatever you call it, runs from noon on this third Friday in May — May 21 this year — through Oct. 31. It is a long season that would allow for a huge harvest of frogs, but it does not quite work out that way because of a rather limited participation in the quest for amphibians over those many weeks of opportunities.

www.paducahsun.com
State
Kentucky State
