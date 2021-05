Deer fawns are being born at this time of year and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks that people avoid disturbing or touching them. Most fawns are born from mid-May to mid-June, and they do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage nearby.