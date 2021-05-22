Mt. Juliet group hosting community conversation

The Peace Love Justice Mt. Juliet group is hosting what it’s calling a table talk with law enforcement leaders Tuesday at Charlie Daniels Park.

“With everything going on in our country, with the killing of George Floyd, with the killing of Breonna Taylor, there’s still some PTSD,” organizer Reisha Kidd said. “There needs to be some dialogue in order to heal.”

Mt. Juliet Police Department Chief James Hambrick, MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler, and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Moore will participate, as will Kidd and Xavier Purdy, a Lebanon resident and member of the Rho Kappa Kappa chapter of the Black men’s service fraternity Omega Psi Phi.

Topics of conversation will include acknowledgment (praise for law enforcement progress), accountability (areas of improvement) and action (what’s next, how will we continue to growing forward.)

Residents are invited to submit questions related to the above topics through this link: https://fb.me/e/XC5nqJAR. There will time for audience Q&A at the end of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Kidd said her group’s decision to hold the talk came out of a conversation she had with Chandler over a cup of coffee.

“The Mt. Juliet Police Department is doing an absolutely wonderful job with our citizens,” Kidd said. “Social injustice, police brutality may not be happening in Mt. Juliet, in Wilson County, but we need to have these conversations.”

Peace Love Justice Mt. Juliet held its first event on June 20 last year, a peaceful march in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement.

“In moving forward as an organization, we want to continue to educate, to continue to support, and to continue to grow as a community,” Kidd said.

Charlie Daniels Park is at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet. The event will be child-friendly, Kidd said.