County denies two appeal cases

Two zoning board appeals met their demise Thursday during the board’s monthly meeting. One appeal featured plans for a winery and restaurant in Mt. Juliet. The other concerned storage containers housing charitable donations for Big Brother/Big Sister.

Just outside the city limits in Mt. Juliet is a property on South Rutland Road. Last year it was tentatively agreed upon to be acquired by the city for a municipal park. However, in September, the owners, Richard and Laurie Lyons withdrew the 22-acre property from consideration and decided to explore opening a winery and restaurant that could also serve as a wedding venue or event center. Under previous ownership the land had been rezoned to allow for a bed and breakfast at the building on site, but that rezoning’s scope doesn’t permit restaurants or wineries.

During his appeal, Richard Lyons told the board that he was unable to reach an agreement with the city of Mt. Juliet. Previously, the county’s planning commission had instructed him to seek incorporation into the city limits, as the property abuts the city line. Wilson County Planner Tom Brashear said Thursday that would have been the more desirable route, if it had been possible, since Mt. Juliet has more flexibility about permitting for commercial space than the county does.

Lyons sees his background in the California wine industry as perfect qualifications to open the business and argued that at its location, it would service neighboring communities, giving them a public restaurant within walking distance that wouldn’t require going all the way to Providence.

When the board turned to Brashear for his department’s recommendation on the matter, Brashear did not mince words. He said that while he was not opposed to the project at length, that he “impressed upon the Lyons to be more specific in what they were trying to create.”

Brashear said that with so many multifunctional dimensions to the proposal, discussions became errant and all over the place. While the board denied Lyons’ appeal, they encouraged him to revisit communication with Mt. Juliet about a potential annexation.

Big Brother/ Big Sister

The other appeal met a negative fate when the board told James Rich that he could no longer allow the Big Brother/Big Sister program of Mt. Juliet to use his unaddressed property on Quarry Road for the nonprofit’s storage.

Rich explained to the board that multiple trailers on the property were serving a specific function, housing toys donated to the program until Christmas time when they could be distributed to needy families in the area. It wasn’t just toys though. Rich said the organization will take any donations of value that help support their cause, like refrigerators and other appliances needy families could use.

Brashear said that it was difficult to recommend against the appeal given the nature of the charity organization, but that his hands were tied by the letter of the law regarding how it is zoned. The board was not moved either and voted against it.

As recently as last year, Rich’s property on Quarry Road had come under scrutiny. Several neighbors contacted their county commissioners, Sue Vanatta and Justin Smith, whose districts are bisected by Quarry Road, to complain about the appearance of the lot.

Brashear said that to Rich’s credit, he had done a lot to clean up the property, but that several large storage trailers remained that were at the center of the problem. As of Thursday, Daniel Broadrick, Wilson County’s building and zoning inspector, said that nine trailers remained on the premises.

Rich said that he has a former business partner who is going to let him store the extra trailers at his lot in Portland, but that he had not had time to move them yet.