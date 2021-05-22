newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilson County, TN

County denies two appeal cases

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago

Two zoning board appeals met their demise Thursday during the board’s monthly meeting. One appeal featured plans for a winery and restaurant in Mt. Juliet. The other concerned storage containers housing charitable donations for Big Brother/Big Sister.

Just outside the city limits in Mt. Juliet is a property on South Rutland Road. Last year it was tentatively agreed upon to be acquired by the city for a municipal park. However, in September, the owners, Richard and Laurie Lyons withdrew the 22-acre property from consideration and decided to explore opening a winery and restaurant that could also serve as a wedding venue or event center. Under previous ownership the land had been rezoned to allow for a bed and breakfast at the building on site, but that rezoning’s scope doesn’t permit restaurants or wineries.

During his appeal, Richard Lyons told the board that he was unable to reach an agreement with the city of Mt. Juliet. Previously, the county’s planning commission had instructed him to seek incorporation into the city limits, as the property abuts the city line. Wilson County Planner Tom Brashear said Thursday that would have been the more desirable route, if it had been possible, since Mt. Juliet has more flexibility about permitting for commercial space than the county does.

Lyons sees his background in the California wine industry as perfect qualifications to open the business and argued that at its location, it would service neighboring communities, giving them a public restaurant within walking distance that wouldn’t require going all the way to Providence.

When the board turned to Brashear for his department’s recommendation on the matter, Brashear did not mince words. He said that while he was not opposed to the project at length, that he “impressed upon the Lyons to be more specific in what they were trying to create.”

Brashear said that with so many multifunctional dimensions to the proposal, discussions became errant and all over the place. While the board denied Lyons’ appeal, they encouraged him to revisit communication with Mt. Juliet about a potential annexation.

Big Brother/ Big Sister

The other appeal met a negative fate when the board told James Rich that he could no longer allow the Big Brother/Big Sister program of Mt. Juliet to use his unaddressed property on Quarry Road for the nonprofit’s storage.

Rich explained to the board that multiple trailers on the property were serving a specific function, housing toys donated to the program until Christmas time when they could be distributed to needy families in the area. It wasn’t just toys though. Rich said the organization will take any donations of value that help support their cause, like refrigerators and other appliances needy families could use.

Brashear said that it was difficult to recommend against the appeal given the nature of the charity organization, but that his hands were tied by the letter of the law regarding how it is zoned. The board was not moved either and voted against it.

As recently as last year, Rich’s property on Quarry Road had come under scrutiny. Several neighbors contacted their county commissioners, Sue Vanatta and Justin Smith, whose districts are bisected by Quarry Road, to complain about the appearance of the lot.

Brashear said that to Rich’s credit, he had done a lot to clean up the property, but that several large storage trailers remained that were at the center of the problem. As of Thursday, Daniel Broadrick, Wilson County’s building and zoning inspector, said that nine trailers remained on the premises.

Rich said that he has a former business partner who is going to let him store the extra trailers at his lot in Portland, but that he had not had time to move them yet.

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
801
Followers
104
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Portland, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
Wilson County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bed And Breakfast#California Wine#Public Housing#City Limits#Public Scrutiny#California Housing#Mt Juliet#Zoning#South Rutland Road#Incorporation#Quarry Road#Providence#Needy Families#Housing Toys#Commercial Space#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Lebanon, TNWSMV

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital to offer COVID vaccine to ages 12-15

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible children ages 12-15 beginning Monday, the hospital announced. Hospital employees, all of whom volunteered outside of their usual jobs, have given more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since Feb. 1, according to a news...
Lebanon, TNwcso95.org

Crime Stoppers is seeking public’s assistance

LEBANON,TN- The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the burglary and theft of several items taken from Xtreme Paintball located off of West Old Laguardo Road. On Saturday, when the owner arrived at the business, he noticed several items had been taken that included: paintball guns, HPA tanks, power tools, battery chargers, miscellaneous paintball equipment, a four wheeler, a generator, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and food/drinks. The burglary occurred sometime between Friday evening and early morning hours on Saturday.
Wilson County, TNLebanon Democrat

E.coli closes Laguardo beach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Laguardo Day Use Beach at Old Hickory Lake in Wilson County due to E.coli detected in the water. High water levels and geese are suspected to be the cause, according to a news release from the corps. The recreation area, which...
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Feds sending $66 million to Wilson County

Almost $66 million will soon flow into Wilson County governments and schools, representing the local shares of the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. Wilson County will get $28 million, Wilson County Schools $12.6 million, Mt. Juliet $9.9 million, Lebanon $9.8...
Lebanon, TNwilsonpost.com

Church reaches for new heights in new building

Lebanon’s Highland Heights Church of Christ will look to reach new levels in its next phase with a new campus that recently opened at the corner of Castle Heights Avenue and Coles Ferry Pike. “God’s blessed up with a beautiful location,” Highland Heights minister F.H. Gates said. The congregation’s former...
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Help on the way

Following declaration from the federal government, Wilson County residents along with those in 22 other Tennessee counties, are now eligible to apply for FEMA relief related to the area’s March 28 floods. According to a White House statement, federal disaster assistance has been made available to “the state of Tennessee...
Wilson County, TNWSMV

Wilson County sees property values increase 36% since 2016

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County property values have increased 36% since the last reappraisal was completed in 2016, an average increase of about 7% each year. Wilson County residents were surprised about the increase in property values. “That is a lot of increase, and I am not for it,”...
Wilson County, TNLebanon Democrat

Senior Rides Wilson earns county honor

The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee. Wilson County was recognized with an award for Excellence in Community Engagement and Outreach for the creation of Senior Rides Wilson. The council, which is composed...
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Welfare check leads to couple's arrest

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a welfare check request near Cedar Forest Road in Lebanon found what authorities are saying were two neglected children. Two adults at the residence were arrested. According to a release from the WCSO Capt. Scott Moore, upon arrival at the residence, authorities surrounded...
Lebanon, TNtn.gov

Shelby County Resident Pleads "No Contest" to Attempted Tax Evasion

LEBANON, Tenn. - Christopher DeStefanis, 69, pleaded “no contest” to one count of attempted tax evasion in a Wilson County Criminal Court last week. Judge Brody Kane sentenced DeStefanis to 11 months and 29 days probation for attempted tax evasion. A restitution hearing was set for a later date. DeStefanis,...
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Animal Control wants to spruce up

Workers at Wilson County’s animal control center are hoping that a new type of flooring will do more than just spruce up the place for potential pet adopters. They think it’ll improve the quality of the surroundings for animal control staff, and the animals under their watch, and they all feel it’s high time for that upgrade.
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

Wilson County Schools holds first budget discussion

The Wilson County Board of Education met to discuss the 2021-22 budget for the first time last Saturday and received a presentation from new WCS Finance Director Michael Smith. Incoming WCS director Jeff Luttrell and board member Carrie Pfeiffer were not at the meeting because of previous commitments. However, each...
Wilson County, TNthechronicleofmtjuliet.com

System has plans if SCE portables are delayed

Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright gave an update Friday on the plans for Stoner Creek Elementary. The Wilson County School Board approved 20 portables to be placed at the Stoner Creek Elementary next school year that would be able to house the entire school population. However, the challenges with the availability and price of building materials and transportation within that industry may make it difficult to meet the deadline. They were expected to be here mid-July, but there may be a delay now.
Lebanon, TNwilsonpost.com

Posing for the Lebanon High prom

Wilson Post photographer Dallus Whitfield caught up with some Lebanon High School prom goers last Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell House on West Main Street in Lebanon. The historic home, built in 1910, is a popular spot for photos.
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

Wilson County and residents ask state to deny rock quarry permits

Dozens of residents made pleas for denial as users of a reactivated rock quarry in eastern Wilson County sought a state permit to continue using a rock quarry in the area, although county officials claim the users already violated state-mandated operating procedures. More than 40 residents voiced concerns or pleaded...
Tennessee Statetn.gov

Disaster Unemployment Offered in Three Tennessee Counties

NASHVILLE - Workers in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). President Joe Biden declared the three counties major disaster areas (DR-4601) after flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms heavily damaged the region in late March. DUA provides temporary unemployment benefits to workers, or self-employed...