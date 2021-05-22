newsbreak-logo
Dousing not drenching in forecast

By SHANNON CRABTREE publisher@leader-news.com
El Campo Leader-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipated showers today should be the fizzling remains of an early tropical system coming in from the Gulf. No major issues are anticipated in El Campo or throughout West Wharton County, according to emergency management officials. “Impacts to our area, if any, will likely be confined to periods of locally...

