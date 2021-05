It’s always better to part as friends. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) was painstakingly diplomatic in selling the last of its stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS), (1398.HK) in 2013. Now it is back as the controlling partner in an asset management venture between the two that taps into Beijing’s push to develop its capital markets. The American investment bank’s old mantra of being “long-term greedy” – being willing to wait to profit from relationships – is at play once more.