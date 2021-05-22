Mt. Juliet’s Regen recovering from leg injury

Mt. Juliet’s Colton Regen, a Vanderbilt pitching-signee, catches a fly ball in right field during last week’s District 9-AAA championship game. ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Vanderbilt signee breaks right fibula

Mt. Juliet senior Colton Regen sustained a broken leg while playing right field during the Golden Bears’ Region 5-AAA loss at Clarksville on Monday night.

Regen, who has signed with Vanderbilt as a right-handed pitcher, collided with first baseman Bryce Holbrook while chasing a fly ball in foul territory during the fourth inning, had to be carted from the field.

He was diagnosed with a broken fibula in his right, or push-off, leg, MJ coach Zach Tompkins said.

“Straight, clean break through the bone,” Tompkins said, noting the leg has been placed in an air cast and won’t require surgery. “It doesn’t seem like he’ll be out a long, long period of time. It’s a matter of his bone growing back in that one spot.

“He’s a tough kid.”

Tompkins said this is the third time Regen was injured during the season.

Twice he was hit by pitches on the left hand while batting against Station Camp, once during the regular season which caused him to miss a week of action and the other in the first game of the District 9-AAA tournament two weeks ago.