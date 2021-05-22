newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evans, GA

Evans freshmen bring home state fishing title

By Mike Jakucionis
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve had a lot of state champions coming out of the CSRA, three basketball teams, soccer, softball, baseball, and a few tack athletes. The CSRA gets to add another title to its collection, a fishing title coming out of Columbia county. In their inaugural season, Evans...

www.wrdw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
City
Evans, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Baseball#Fishing Boats#State Champions#Hopkins#Wrdw Wagt#Csra#Ghsa#Evans Fishing Coach#Freshmen#Fishing Programs#Lake Lanier#Athletes#Columbia County#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Evans, GAWRDW-TV

Knights making progress with new coach in spring practice

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The high school football season is still months away. Unlike last year, programs are able to have spring practices and games, which is a huge benefit to programs with new coaches. Harlem native Barrett Davis is still getting settled in his new role as head coach...
Aiken, SCEventing Nation

Leaving Eventing Behind

Jennifer Bojescul is 22 years old and a resident of Evans, Ga. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Aiken with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science. Jennifer has always had a love for horses and pursued a career in Area III eventing. However, she found a different path in life and wanted to share her story as to why she left eventing behind. Not many people discuss why they leave the sport, and she wanted her story to allow others to not feel alone. Jennifer will always have great respect for eventing and its athletes.
Evans, GAWRDW-TV

Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office says they received reports of a shooting at Academy Sports in Evans at 3:39 p.m. After investigating, they believe a tire blew out and someone thought it was a gunshot. Deputies cleared the building and searched the interior. They said they...